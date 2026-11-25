MILWAUKEE — A new table tennis club opened in Milwaukee called Elev8 Table Tennis. It's less a garage-style recreational ping-pong space and more so a table tennis training space.

What makes this space different are the Pongbot robots that help players practice. They serve balls with customizable speed, spin, direction, and frequency.

“We are taking assistant coaches, which are the Pongbots, the robots, assistant coaches helping us to improve the players and the kids," Francisco Brito Jr., who goes by Chico and is a co-owner of Elev8, said.

Watch the story on Elev8 Table Tennis below...

New Milwaukee table tennis club uses robot coaches to help players improve

The space opened on Nov. 20 at 3600 West Pierce St. They don't service concessions, but they do offer private coaching, group lessons, and open play. There's also a focus on the therapeutic aspects of table tennis.

“A lot in senior communities, trying to help people after (a) certain age, or if you have Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, table tennis is a very good activity for you," Chico said.

For the past few years, Chico has been teaching table tennis lessons via his YouTube channel. He decided to open Elev8 Table Tennis to spread the sport and create a space for people who want to play more seriously.

"What makes Elev8 Table Tennis unique because we combine AI with the robot training," he said.

For experienced table tennis players like Tim O'Neil, Elev8 is exactly the kind of athletic space he was looking for.

“Well, you end up 6-8 feet back from the table, putting a lot of spin on the ball. The paddles are significantly different. The equipment's better, faster. The rubber's tackier, so you can really get a lot of spin on the ball when you hit it," O'Neil said.

With that being said, it's still a space for beginners.

“For me, at my age, it keeps me in pretty good shape. It's a pretty energetic sport," he said.

The regular adult membership is $69/month, adults 55+ and college students is $59/month, and kids 6-17 is $49/month. For more info, go to its website.

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