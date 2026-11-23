A new resource is coming to Milwaukee's south side to help first responders care for people facing a crisis at any hour of the day.

The first responder pantry opens Monday at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church with a ribbon cutting.

Though it's called a first responder pantry, the items inside go to the families that police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics assist out on a call.

The pantry gives first responders 24/7 access to supplies organizers believe families would need when they face a crisis, like food, clothing, blankets and sleeping bags and hand those items directly to someone in need during a call.

Before the pantry, the father-daughter duo with Live Laugh Loaves MKE allowed first responders to call them at any time, even through the night.

Alonna Johnson

Michael Artz, President of Live Laugh Loaves MKE, says now the community can be helped at all times with what they need.

"We saw the need we've done emergency food and other resources. And we decided that this would be a great way to bring the community together, have a resource for them so that they can come, let us know what they took so we can restock it, and they can help the people that they come across on calls because it's not all negative what they do," Artz said.

The organization works with different departments around the area, including MPD, the Milwaukee County Sheriff, and Greenfield Police.

MiquelaRae Artz, CEO and Founder of Live Laugh Loaves MKE, hopes that with the pantry's opening, more departments reach out so more families are assisted.

WATCH: How this first responder pantry will help people in our community

Milwaukee first responder pantry opens to help families in a crisis

"We're hoping that if there's a family in need like at a home situation and they need clothes or they need food, we can provide it to them without and the cops can show like a positive impact on them," MiquelaRae said.

Michael told me the organization received grants to keep the pantry stocked, but they are looking for donations like food and gently used clothes, as well as volunteers to assist.

The Artz's tell me some items desperately needed include:

Shelf-stable foods

Bottle water

Coats, blanket and sleeping bags

Travel-size hygiene products

Dog and Cat food

First-aid supplies

Totes and backpacks for emergency kits

The best time to drop those items off are Monday's at 5pm at their distribution site: 51st and Stack in Milwaukee.

They also say financial gifts also help purchase the much needed supplies when they are needed.

For more information on items to donate and how to help, head to livelaughloaves.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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