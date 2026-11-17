Milwaukee Public Schools will hold information sessions at Assata High School to help transition students to another school after Assata closes at the end of the month.

The district will hold two in-person information sessions Tuesday — one from 9 to 11 a.m. and the other from 1 to 3 p.m. Virtual sessions will also be available.

"I hope that this don't be the end of their educational hope, you know what I'm saying? I hope that they are placed in a school setting that will provide the necessary tools they need to graduate. I hope they don't give up because, you know, Assata is closing," Dr. Tamika Johnson said.

Assata has been open for 34 years, serving students at risk of not graduating high school.

Earlier this month, school leaders announced Assata will close on November 30 because of declining enrollment and challenges maintaining programming and services for students.

But it's a school that means a lot to members in the community — like Dr. Tamika Johnson, who taught there for many years and gave the commencement speech in June.

Alonna Johnson

"Some of the students were telling some of their stories. You had a glimpse of some of their stories that of their resilience, of how they were able to graduate against all odds, and it was just, you know, like that, so I knew that Assata was always needed," Johnson said.

The district says it will save more than $300,000 with the ending of this contract.

The in-person listening sessions for families are Tuesday, one from 9 to 11 a.m. and the other from 1 to 3 p.m. Virtual sessions are also available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip