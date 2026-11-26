MILWAUKEE — Michelle Jackson spent her Thanksgiving morning serving others. When it was time to eat, she was first in line for a meal herself.

Jackson grew up just blocks from 35th and Center on Milwaukee's North Side. This Thanksgiving, she returned to give back to the neighborhood that raised her.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

“I'm retired. I used to work in food service, so this here is a breeze for me,” Jackson said.

She's among the volunteers who came together Thursday for Dream Team United's eighth annual Breaking Bread Thanksgiving event.

What started with just a couple of pans of food has grown into a community tradition. This year, organizers expected to serve around 700 people.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

“We want people to look at 35th and Center and say that's where we get fed. That's where we get connected to people, that's where we get love,” said event organizer Sequanna Taylor.

Giving and receiving

For Jackson, the event is an opportunity to serve her neighbors while also benefiting from the resources available. With the cost of groceries weighing on household budgets, she appreciates having a place where people can turn for help.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

“it's a good thing that they have community like this when you can come out here and, you know, get the help that you need,” Jackson said.

For local artist and mentor Blakc Shiffe, the motivation to give back comes from personal experience. Having needed assistance himself, he understands the importance of having someone in your corner, whether you need food, housing or simply someone to listen.

“You are your community, you know what I mean, the change that you want comes from you because you're part of the community,” Shiffe said.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

More than a Thanksgiving dinner

Beyond the traditional Thanksgiving spread of turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, greens and desserts, volunteers distributed groceries, new winter coats, diapers and clothing.

TMJ4 DJ Marty Marr of Ignite Djs Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

Taylor said people are welcome regardless of where they live or how much money they make. No one is required to prove they need assistance.

For those who may be experiencing loneliness or spending the holiday without loved ones, the event also offers companionship.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

“We make connections here for a lifetime,” Taylor said.

She's also hoping the annual gathering helps change perceptions of the neighborhood by highlighting the people who live, work and invest their time in the community.

“We live here, we breathe here, we work here, and so when they think of 35th and Center, I want them to know that they got a community that loves them right in the heart of the city,” Taylor said.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

Finding joy in giving

For volunteer Helen Strader, giving her time is also a source of personal fulfillment.

“Yeah, you can wake up feeling kind of down and you say, oh, it's going to be in your mind, it's going to be a cloudy day. And then, you know, you see, you, you participate in something like this, and the cloud just lifts,” Strader said.

TMJ4 Breaking Bread: Milwaukee neighbors give back this Thanksgiving

While Thanksgiving is one of Dream Team United's annual events, its commitment to serving Milwaukee continues throughout the year.

The organization is seeking additional volunteers and donations to support its community outreach efforts.

Those interested in getting involved can learn more here: www.dreamteamunited.org

