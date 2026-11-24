MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee mother of three remains hospitalized with serious injuries after police say a driver hit her near West Juneau Avenue and North Edison Street early Sunday morning and took off.

Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 2:14 a.m. The vehicle was traveling west on Juneau Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

The pedestrian, Jules Underwood, spoke with TMJ4 from her hospital room Tuesday.

WATCH: Milwaukee woman hospitalized with serious injuries after hit-and-run

Milwaukee woman hospitalized with serious injuries after hit-and-run

“I've got so many broken bones and so much going on with my body,” Underwood said. “I'm not even supposed to be talking this much. But I do want to get this story out here.”

Underwood said she suffered a fractured jaw, a concussion, injuries to her neck and chest, two missing teeth and an arm broken in three places. She said doctors have not yet told her how long she will remain hospitalized, and she expects to undergo surgery.

Police said Underwood was crossing outside of a crosswalk when she was struck. Underwood disputes that account, telling TMJ4 she remembers being in the crosswalk.

Underwood said she was walking back toward a parked car with family members when she was hit. She described the vehicle as a white, two-door Audi coupe with tinted windows.

Milwaukee police have not confirmed that vehicle description.

The injuries have left Underwood unable to work or care for her children the way she normally would.

“I have three kids. I have a youngest; he's 2 years old,” Underwood said. “I can't even pick up my baby. I can't lift no type of heavy nothing. I can't even lift up a plate right now.”

Underwood's family has also started a GoFundMe as she remains hospitalized and faces surgery and recovery.

Her mother, Telisa Haynes, said the crash has changed the family's plans with Thanksgiving just two days away.

“I'm not even gonna cook for Thanksgiving because why? She's not here,” Haynes said. “Right now, everybody's kind of somber and sad.”

Haynes said she wants the driver found and held accountable. Underwood said she wants the same.

“I just want whoever did this to me to be caught,” Underwood said. “You're not gonna walk away scot-free.”

Milwaukee police said the circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation and they are seeking the driver.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or may have video from the area around the time of the crash is encouraged to relay that information to police.

Contact Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7360. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

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