Milwaukee students build tiny house inside North Division High School classroom

MILWAUKEE — Inside a classroom at North Division High School, students aren't just studying how things are built. They're doing the building themselves.

Armed with hammers, measuring tapes and plenty of determination, Milwaukee Public Schools students are transforming lumber into a tiny house, one board at a time.

But the biggest transformation may be happening among the students themselves.

Watch the video report below:

North Division students build tiny house, discover future careers

For Vaunya Stewart-Mayes, the journey started with a childhood project: helping neighborhood kids build a treehouse.

"I didn't know I could do that," Stewart-Mayes said. "So after that, I just wanted to build stuff all the time."

TMJ4 Vaunya Stewart-Mayes

That early curiosity has grown into a passion for construction.

Now, instead of guessing her way through a project, she's learning the precision and patience required in the skilled trades.

"I just winged it before," Stewart-Mayes said. "So now you get to learn about measurements and being exact."

Turning a classroom into a construction site

The tiny house project is part of North Division's construction program, led by teacher Geno Llanas, who wants students to graduate with more than classroom knowledge.

He wants them to have skills they can put to work.

"I thought that we could teach them something they could get jobs with," Llanas said.

TMJ4 North Division Teacher Geno Llanas

The students are currently learning framing techniques, including how to build walls and install window openings. Plans also call for electrical wiring, drywall installation and finishing work, along with a practice bathroom featuring a toilet, tile and vanity.

It's a chance to experience the kind of work performed on real construction sites, while learning the importance of measurements, teamwork and getting the details right.

For 15-year-old John Barber, seeing those pieces come together has brought a growing sense of pride.

"It feels really awesome," Barber said. "I feel like I contributed a lot. I did a lot of the work."

And that experience is already changing how he thinks about his future.

"I didn't really know what I was gonna do after high school and because of this class, I feel like I might go into being an electrician," Barber said.

TMJ4 John Barber,

Building confidence and opening doors

Llanas sees the classroom as a starting point for something much bigger.

"There is a pathway to a career in carpentry and plumbing, and it starts right here at North Division," he said.

The program introduces students to opportunities that don't necessarily require a traditional four-year college degree. North Division also offers welding, and Llanas says the school works with Milwaukee Area Technical College to help students explore further training.

He points to a former student who continued his education at MATC and landed a job earning $25 an hour at just 19 years old.

TMJ4 North Division students build tiny house, discover future careers

It's the kind of opportunity Llanas hopes more students will discover.

But he says the benefits aren't measured in paychecks alone.

"The sense of accomplishment and having confidence is one of the biggest things that they learned from here," Llanas said.

For Stewart-Mayes, having a teacher recognize her abilities has made a lasting impression.

"It feels good to have someone know that I can do something and then have me do it," she said.

That confidence is helping students envision futures they may not have considered before.

A tiny house with a bigger purpose

The house under construction at North Division won't eventually become someone's home. It's a classroom training project designed to give students practical experience.

Llanas expects the project to be completed by the end of the school year.

But for Stewart-Mayes, this tiny house is just the beginning.

She already has plans to build a home of her own someday.

TMJ4 North Division students build tiny house, discover future careers

"I want to be a carpenter, but I also want to build my own house, so I want to learn a little bit of every trade, like electrical, plumbing, all sorts of stuff like that so I can build a house," she said.

And while the students still have plenty of work ahead of them, the lessons they're learning are already taking shape.

They're not just building a house. They're building possibilities for their futures.

How to support the program

North Division's construction program welcomes community support, including donations of tools, tool belts and safety equipment.

Llanas also expressed interest in connecting with skilled trades professionals and community members who want to support students or learn more about the program.

Those interested can contact North Division High School in Milwaukee and ask to be connected with construction teacher Geno Llanas.

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