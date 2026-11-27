MILWAUKEE— While big-box retailers are attracting shoppers with Black Friday deals, Milwaukee's small business owners are hoping some of those holiday dollars will stay in their neighborhoods.

For local entrepreneurs, the holiday shopping weekend is an opportunity to grow their businesses, introduce their products to new customers and remind people that every purchase can have a personal impact.

See the full story in the video below

MKE entrepreneurs push for holiday shoppers to shop local

At Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, local vendors came together Friday to showcase their products ahead of Small Business Saturday and the marketplace's eighth anniversary celebration.

Venice Williams, owner of Hibiscus Holistics and coordinator of the Black Friday Market, said the event celebrates the creativity and talent within Milwaukee's small business community.

“We're celebrating creativity and all the things that we make, um, with our hearts and our hands,” Williams said.

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Venice Williams, owner of Hibiscus Holistics and coordinator of the Black Friday Market

Williams said shopping locally has an impact that extends beyond the businesses themselves.

“What you are purchasing is helping to pay light bills and groceries, and to do all of those things,” Williams said.

Like many small business owners, Williams has had to navigate economic challenges. She said tariffs have affected the cost of some ingredients used in her natural products, including olive oil and black seed oil, forcing her to reconsider where she sources some of her materials.

Creating opportunities for Milwaukee entrepreneurs

Across town, the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Black Friday Black Business Showcase at 2900 W. Vliet St., bringing together local entrepreneurs selling everything from fragrances and wellness products to original artwork.

Leesa, owner of Sweet Sense Fragrances, turned her passion for smelling good on a budget into a business specializing in perfume oils and customized fragrances.

She said attracting customers during major shopping weekends is especially important for independent businesses competing with larger retailers.

“It helps us to support our community,” Leesa said.

TMJ4 Leesa, owner of Sweet Sense Fragrances

For Komanzi Edari, owner of Red Hydrant, a business specializing in herbal products and natural beverages, pop-up markets provide access to customers without the expense of operating a permanent storefront.

“I don't have a brick and mortar store,” Edari said.

tmj4 Komanzi Edari, owner of Red Hydrant,

He said marketplaces and farmers markets give entrepreneurs like himself a chance to thrive and introduce shoppers to products they might not find at larger retailers.

Turning small businesses into bigger dreams

For Milwaukee entrepreneur Alexandria Ellis, the next step is opening a physical retail space.

Ellis said she makes the majority of her products by hand and is working with a business partner to open a storefront that would also create opportunities for other local entrepreneurs.

“My friend and I are going to be partnering to open up a new space here where you can come and shop not just our brands but other local brands as well,” Ellis said.

tmj4 Alexandria Ellis

She said shopping locally gives customers an opportunity to develop relationships with the people behind the products they purchase.

“You're not just a dollar bill, you know, you get to meet somebody and actually hear their story and connect on a more personal level,” Ellis said.

For abstract artist Melva, who creates and teaches art, that personal connection also means listening to customers and adapting her work to meet their needs.

She said she began creating smaller pieces after customers told her they had limited wall space for larger artwork.

“Show us your appreciation. That's what I think it's about, because you can always go to the big box stores,” she said.

tmj4 abstract artist Melva

Supporting businesses means supporting families

As Milwaukee's entrepreneurs prepare for Small Business Saturday, Williams hopes shoppers consider the people behind their purchases.

She said buying a gift from a local vendor could help another family afford gifts of their own this holiday season.

“So it's really an opportunity to be as personal as possible um in your gift giving and as you're just shopping for yourself,” Williams said.

Where to shop locally this weekend

Sherman Phoenix Marketplace – Eighth Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 28

3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee

Anniversary activities include music and a silent auction.

Sherman Phoenix website

Black Friday Black Business Showcase

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27–28

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

2900 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee

Free daytime admission

Hosted by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce website

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