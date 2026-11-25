For Kamid Everett, the holidays haven't been the same since losing her 14-year-old son, Bryant Triplett, to gun violence in December 2024.
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"I lost my son 3 days after Christmas. It's hurtful," Everett said.
While navigating her grief and providing for her other children, Everett received an unexpected call from Monte Mabra, founder and executive director of Voice of the Fatherless Child. His organization will help her family celebrate Christmas this year.
"I was expecting to work all of this overtime just to make sure," Everett said.
Everett said rising expenses, including rent, food and other household bills, have made preparing for the holidays more challenging.
For 16 years, Voice of the Fatherless Child has helped single-parent families experiencing hardship through its annual Single Parent Christmas initiative.
Volunteers go directly into families' homes, setting up live Christmas trees, decorating and delivering gifts.
Mabra said the initiative was inspired by his own experience growing up in a single-parent household while his father was incarcerated.
This year, however, keeping the tradition alive is proving more difficult.
"About 90% of our sponsors are gone," Mabra said.
Despite the setback, several community partners continue to support the effort.
A.J. Traylor, a community captain with Home Depot, has participated in the initiative since it began. Home Depot helps provide Christmas trees, decorations, toys and other gifts.
Evolve Community, the nonprofit arm of Evolve Church, is joining the Christmas initiative for the first time this year, contributing gifts and volunteers.
Jamal Washington, director of Evolve Community, said it's important to recognize the financial pressures facing single-parent households.
"Let's think about how much tighter it is for one income," Washington said.
Longtime supporter Michael Hupy, president of Hupy and Abraham, is also encouraging others in the business community to get involved.
"I think they should get involved because Monty can use the help to bring joy to more families," Hupy said.
For Everett, Mabra's support extends beyond the holidays. She previously participated in his gun violence initiative, which she credits with helping her navigate grief and support other families who have lost loved ones.
"That class taught me how to hold it together when I was breaking apart," Everett said.
Now, as the community steps up to help her family this Christmas, Everett hopes to one day return that kindness.
"I just want to make the best of it and I don't want my son's death to hinder me and my kids, so we trying to turn our pain into purpose," Everett said.
How you can help
Voice of the Fatherless Child is seeking donations to help 10 single-parent families celebrate Christmas this year.
Organizers are accepting:
- New toys and Christmas gifts
- Winter coats
- Shoes
- Hats and gloves
- Gifts for children and adults
- Monetary donations
Mabra said even small financial contributions of $5, $10 or $20 can help.
Donation deadline: Before December 4, 2026
Christmas deliveries: December 12, 2026
Contact: Monte Mabra, Voice of the Fatherless Child
Phone: 414-306-2107 OR Email votfc@att.net
Community members, businesses and organizations interested in donating, volunteering or sponsoring the initiative can contact Mabra directly.
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