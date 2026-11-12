Milwaukee organization offers energy assistance to help with heating bills as winter pressures mount

"We are talking to or seeing in person 400 to 500 individuals a day, currently. And again around utility costs, utility bills."

Milwaukee County residents who need help paying for heating and electric bills can now apply for energy assistance as rising heating costs put added pressure on household budgets this winter.

The program offers a one-time annual payment to help eligible households with energy costs. Maudwella Kirkendoll, chief operating officer of Community Advocates, said it can be about $300 to $500 and is based on income, family size and utility costs.

Kirkendoll said hundreds upon hundreds of people come into Community Advocates for assistance on energy bills each day.

Alonna Johnson

"There definitely are individuals that are I think now in situations where they're really having to make decisions: Do I pay my utility bill or do I put food on the table. They're asking more questions, where in the past they've been able to pay their bill and not struggle as much," Kirkendoll said.

Wisconsin law bans utility companies from disconnecting essential services to renters and homeowners from Nov. 1 to April 15 for nonpayment. And while companies like We Energies can't turn off power during that window, the bills keep coming — and after April 15, they could decide to turn it off.

"We're serving a lot of low income but also seniors who again are on fixed income and struggling just to maintain their daily living costs with increased utility costs, costs of housing and things of that nature. This program is vital for people just to kind of maintain some stability in their lives," Kirkendoll said.

Kirkendoll said there are thousands of people in the community, including seniors, who aren't aware of these services, and he wants to get the word out.

Community Advocates has been in Milwaukee for 50 years, helping local families. Kirkendoll said the application process can take as little as five to 15 minutes. People can apply year-round by calling Community Advocates or visiting a location around the county for help.

"And so just having those conversations like you paid into the system, you paid your taxes. This program is here for you when you fall on hard times or years of need. So don't feel ashamed, don't be embarrassed. Make the phone call. We're gonna treat you with dignity and respect and get you the service that you need," Kirkendoll said.

The organization is also expanding where people can get in-person help.

Locations include 728 N. James Lovell St., Milwaukee, WI 53233 and 4906 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216. Kirkendoll says a location in Brown Deer is opening soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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