MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of a mother after a deadly house fire Thursday night on the city's north side. Now, firefighters are returning to the neighborhood with a message about fire safety they hope will prevent another tragedy.

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Milwaukee firefighters go door-to-door after deadly Holton Street fire

The fire broke out Thursday, November 19, at 2150 N. Holton Street.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says it received the emergency call at 8:03 p.m. Engine 21 was dispatched one minute later and arrived at 8:06 p.m.

Inside the home, firefighters found a 44-year-old woman on the second floor who had died in the fire.

Her brother identified her to TMJ4 News as Markisha Lucas.

Lucas' family declined an interview, saying it was too soon to speak publicly about their loss.

TMJ4 Milwaukee firefighters go door-to-door after deadly Holton Street fire

Two children escape the deadly fire

While their mother did not survive, Milwaukee Assistant Fire Chief Joshua Parish confirmed that Lucas' two children escaped the burning home before firefighters arrived.

"They did get outside. They did go to a neighbor's house. They called 911," Parish said during a Friday news conference.

Parish said the children were safe and staying with family.

He also acknowledged the emotional toll of the tragedy, particularly for two children who must now cope with losing their mother.

"We all have moms, right?" Parish said. "It is a blessing and a miracle that the kids are alive and that they are safe."

Home had working smoke alarms, but no sprinklers

One of the details raising questions about the fire is that the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the property was part of a multifamily townhome development without a fire sprinkler system.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or publicly established why Lucas was unable to escape.

Parish emphasized that smoke alarms remain an essential part of protecting families.

"They truly, truly are a tool that we, the Milwaukee Fire Department, believe does save lives," Parish said.

He believes the smoke alarms contributed to the children's ability to escape.

TMJ4 Milwaukee firefighters go door-to-door after deadly Holton Street fire

Firefighters return to the neighborhood

On Friday afternoon, Milwaukee firefighters returned to the Holton Street neighborhood, going door-to-door checking smoke alarms, offering fire safety information and installing new alarms where needed.

The effort is part of the department's Project FOCUS, which stands for Firefighters Out Creating Urban Safety.

For 77-year-old neighborhood resident Lise Olsen, the outreach was especially meaningful following the tragedy just steps away.

"This is the kind of hurt we should be learning from. Don't let these things happen again," Olsen said.

Olsen, who described herself as a lifelong renter, said she appreciated firefighters taking the time to visit residents and help ensure their homes were protected.

TMJ4 Milwaukee firefighters go door-to-door after deadly Holton Street fire

What Milwaukee firefighters want families to know

Parish stressed that working smoke alarms are essential, but families also need an emergency escape plan.

He encouraged residents to keep exits clear, practice escape routes with their children and make sure everyone knows to get outside immediately if a fire breaks out.

Children should also understand the importance of never returning to a burning home to retrieve toys or other belongings.

The department offers free smoke alarm installation for eligible single-family homes and duplexes.

Residents who need assistance can contact the Milwaukee Fire Department Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980 to arrange an installation.

As investigators continue working to determine what caused Thursday's deadly fire, firefighters hope their outreach will help protect other families.

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