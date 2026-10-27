MILWAUKEE — Brewers pride is hitting the streets of Milwaukee in the form of a customized 1988 Chevrolet Caprice that its owner says people around the city have dubbed the “Brewersmobile.”

Milwaukee native Tyrone Henry added Brewers decals to the blue Caprice after learning the World Series would be coming to Milwaukee during his 32nd birthday weekend.

Milwaukee man’s ‘Brewersmobile’ turns heads during World Series run

Milwaukee man’s ‘Brewersmobile’ turns heads during World Series run

“It was last week when I found out the World Series was gonna be in Milwaukee,” Henry said. “Then the date was on my 32nd birthday, so it was like, ‘Oh yeah, get them decals ready. We doing it Friday morning.’”

Henry said the car was already blue before its Brewers makeover. The Caprice also features 30-inch wheels, bucket seats and a Cadillac-style top.

He's also a longtime car enthusiast who shares his passion for custom rides on his YouTube channel, Glazin With TJ.

Since adding the Brewers decals, Henry said the car has attracted plenty of attention around Milwaukee.

“Going, blowing horns, pulling over,” Henry said. “I had some grandparents stop me literally in the middle of the road on like 35th and Wisconsin. ‘Stop!’ I had to take some pictures.”

That reaction followed Henry to McGovern Park, where TMJ4 caught up with him and saw people stop to check out the car.

One man who stopped for a closer look called it “one of the best Chevys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” adding, “Brewers-style.”

For Henry, the attention is about more than having one of the most recognizable rides on the road. He said the Brewersmobile has given him a chance to connect with people throughout the city.

“Love,” Henry said when asked what he takes away from the reaction. “You can be mad, going through something or irritated, and you get out in this car. So many horns, so many waves. Yeah, like we’re all family.”

Henry said his interest in cars goes back years. He wanted a customized car like his Caprice when he was younger and finally got one at age 25.

“This means the world,” Henry said of the car. “A lot of people been trying to buy it, but like I said, I wanted it when I was a kid, so ain’t no price on it really.”

And the Brewersmobile may not be finished.

Henry said he has two more decals ready to go if Milwaukee brings home the title.

“I got ‘World Champions’ that goes under,” Henry said. “I just didn’t put it on yet.”

He is also considering adding a large Brewers glove to the trunk.

For now, Henry plans to keep cruising in a one-of-a-kind ride that has brought together two of his passions: Milwaukee cars and Milwaukee baseball.

“Go Brewers!” Henry said.

People who want to see the Brewersmobile up close will have another opportunity this weekend.

Henry is hosting the 4th Annual Trunk or Treat Pull Up & Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Milwaukee. The event is free to the public and is expected to feature cars, live music, family activities and costume and vehicle decorating awards.

Henry said a number of local car clubs are expected to participate.



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