MILWAUKEE — What was supposed to be a relaxing cruise vacation to Mexico turned into an expensive and exhausting journey home for Milwaukee resident Darrell Robinson.

Robinson was returning from his first cruise, celebrating a friend's birthday, when two major transportation incidents unfolded in New Orleans over the weekend.

TMJ4 News reporter Gideon Verdin has the story in the video below:

Milwaukee man drives 15 hours home after nationwide flight shutdown strands him in New Orleans

"It was a scary Friday the 13th, I'm gonna say that," Robinson said.

A troubling sight at the port

When Robinson's cruise returned to New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 14, he saw another cruise ship tipped over in the water.

The day before, the tanker Atlantic Asphalt struck the American Heritage, a river cruise ship docked at the Port of New Orleans. The collision caused the vessel to capsize, sending passengers into the Mississippi River. Officials said 32 people were transported to hospitals, with no fatalities reported.

Robinson said the damaged vessel was near the location where his own cruise had departed.

DARRELL ROBINSON Port of New Orleans

"I hope that don't slow us down from getting to our flight," Robinson recalled thinking when he saw the damaged ship.

He had a flight scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Saturday and was anxious to make it to the airport on time.

Chaos at the airport

Once Robinson reached the airport, he realized getting home might be more difficult than expected.

"We get to the airport, there's people laying on the ground, it's lines, there's people arguing. I'm like, dude, we might not make it home," Robinson said.

He described the scene as "movie-like."

Robinson and his travel companion checked their bags, made it through security and waited for their flight. But after watching passengers get off an arriving plane, they learned their flight through Dallas to Milwaukee had been canceled.

The next available flight he found wasn't until Monday.

DARRELL ROBINSON New Orleans Airport

The disruption followed a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, Nov. 13, after technical problems affected air traffic control communications and radar systems.

The FAA lifted the ground stop that evening, but widespread cancellations and delays continued throughout the weekend.

Robinson said he explored other ways home, including trains and buses. Train tickets were too expensive, he said, and bus service was sold out.

That left one option: Renting a car.

"It wasn't no thought of me getting a hotel or me laying down on the floor or me trying to wait and see was somebody gonna come help me. I gotta help myself," Robinson said.

Fifteen hours and hundreds of dollars later

Robinson and a friend rented a Nissan Pathfinder and started the 15-hour drive from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

"Fifteen hours. Fifteen hours straight. I'm talking about straight. We took bathroom breaks but straight," Robinson said.

The rental cost approximately $250, with another $200 spent on gas, according to Robinson.

When he factored in the unused flights and baggage fees, Robinson estimated his total financial losses at nearly $1,000.

The long drive was a dramatic change from the vacation he had just enjoyed.

Darrell Robinson Darrell Robinson on vacation in Mexico

"A lot of sad songs in that car, man," Robinson said, describing the mood during the trip.

He said the two tried to make the best of the situation.

"Try to laugh through the pain, man," Robinson said. "How can a good trip like this end like this?"

Along the way, they even played a game counting the airplanes they could spot in the sky.

According to Robinson, they didn't see one until they returned to Milwaukee and dropped off their rental at Mitchell International Airport.

Back home, but still looking for answers

Robinson finally made it home Sunday, Nov. 15, instead of Saturday night as originally planned.

His first order of business was getting some much-needed rest.

"Went straight to sleep, turned my phone on mute, and went straight to sleep," Robinson said.

But the travel nightmare isn't entirely behind him.

Robinson said he has been trying to reach the airline about refunds and reimbursement for the unexpected expenses. He has kept receipts for his rental car, gas and meals, hoping to recover some of the money.

As of Monday, he said he had not received any reimbursement.

"Nothing, nothing. I'm checking my emails thoroughly," Robinson said.

He also wants more information about what happened and why so many passengers were left scrambling to find ways home.

"The American people need more clarity. What's really going on?" Robinson said.

Despite the experience, Robinson said he doesn't want people to stop traveling.

"Live your life but be prepared. That's what I can say," Robinson said.

For now, he's grateful to be home, even if his first cruise came with an ending he never expected.

What travelers should know about canceled flights

Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers whose flights are canceled are generally entitled to a refund if they choose not to travel or accept a rebooking, voucher or other compensation. Fees for services not provided, including applicable baggage fees, may also be refundable.

However, reimbursement for additional expenses such as rental cars, gas, meals or hotels depends on the circumstances and applicable airline policies.

Travelers can learn more about their rights through the U.S. Department of Transportation's airline refund guidance.

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