A Cooper Park neighborhood business is helping hunters put food on the table this holiday season — both for their own families and for neighbors in need.

Bunzel's Deer and Wild Game Processing in Milwaukee celebrated 50 years in business. The shop takes private game and donated deer, and during gun deer season, it stays busy.

Bunzel's is working through so many orders right now that the owners told me they cannot fulfill new orders at this time. But they are willing to help anyone dropping off their deer for the first time or who needs a refresher.

If you plan on dropping one off, the deer must be registered and field dressed, meaning the internal organs have been removed.

Deer processing can range into a couple hundred dollars. At Bunzel's, it's $167. But processing the deer can be worth the money.

The shop offers full-service processing, from sausages and cuts to jerky. An average white-tailed deer gives about 52 pounds of venison.

James Bunzel with the shop said that around the holiday, it's nice to help families out with their meals.

Alonna Johnson

"They're always super appreciative of the work we do and it's really nice to know that I'm helping them with their holidays. A lot of this for them is like family gifts or something that they give out to other people, so it's nice to know that I'm contributing to having a good holiday for them," Bunzel said.

You can also donate a deer free of charge. The venison will be given to a local food assistance organization, like Full Shelf Food Pantry in West Bend.

The team at the Full Shelf Food Pantry in West Bend says they see hundreds of families a month, coming for many food items like venison. The Full Shelf Food Pantry is one of many organizations that are part of the deer donation program with the DNR.

WATCH: How you can donate deer to a food pantry in Southeast Wisconsin

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Hunters interested in the program can donate an entire deer free of charge. That deer gets processed by a registered location, and then the venison goes to a food assistance organization.

Gary Rankin, who's volunteered with the pantry for more than 10 years, said they get about 6,000 to 7,000 pounds of venison a year. Rankin said that with the cost of groceries and beef, this is a good option for the families in the community.

Alonna Johnson

"Meat is one thing that's very, very expensive to buy. Actually the amount of meat that we get donated has been going down considerably so it's very, very helpful if we could get any donations of meat and the people really seem to like venison," Rankin said.

The DNR has a list of participating processors and food pantries. The DNR says you would need to complete a log sheet indicating your intent t donate the deer.

As for getting venison at Full Shelf, they are open for food pickup from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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