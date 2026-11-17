MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — At Jericho Church Without Walls on Milwaukee's northwest side, a typical workout begins with prayer.

Then the music starts, the energy picks up, and church members and neighbors get moving.

TMJ4 Faith & Flex

It's called Faith & Flex, a fitness program combining exercise, Christian music, prayer and fellowship. But organizers say the goal goes beyond physical fitness. They're working to build a healthier community while creating a welcoming space for people who might not otherwise walk through the church doors.

For Pastor Anthony D. Burns, the mission is personal.

WATCH: Milwaukee church brings faith and fitness together, helping residents build healthier lives

Milwaukee church brings faith and fitness together

As he gets older, Burns jokes that even getting down on the floor to play with his grandchildren isn't as easy as it once was.

"My grandkids say granddad," Burns recalled, describing how they ask him to play on the floor. He joked that it can take him two years just to get down there.

TMJ4 Pastor Anthony D. Burns and Wife Robyn Lynn Burns

Behind the laughter is a serious commitment to his health.

"I'm gonna fight back and take care of myself so that I can be around for great grandkids," Burns said.

Turning a personal journey into a community mission

Faith & Flex is led by Milwaukee native Titania Herrera, who lost 60 pounds over two years during her own fitness journey.

Now she's using that experience to encourage others who may feel intimidated by traditional gyms or struggle to stay motivated.

"I know what the struggle is like," Herrera said.

TMJ4 Titania & Jose Herrera

Her classes combine cardio-style movements, upbeat Christian music and encouragement in an environment where participants of different fitness levels can exercise together.

Herrera said she wanted to create a place where people could work on their physical health while strengthening their spiritual and emotional well-being.

The approach also addresses a broader concern: the importance of making physical activity more accessible in communities where chronic health conditions and health disparities remain significant challenges.

Rather than waiting for people to seek out a gym, Jericho is bringing fitness directly into a familiar community space.

More than weight loss

For 54-year-old Lynnetta Davis, a longtime member of Jericho Church Without Walls, participating in Faith & Flex is about more than the number on a scale.

She wants to improve her health so she can enjoy more years with her family.

"I also have grandkids and um I want to be around for them and I have a daughter and a son-in-law that haven't had any children yet, so I also want to be around for them," Davis said.

TMJ4 Lynnetta Davis, a longtime member of Jericho Church Without Walls

Davis said she has already lost weight and noticed improvements in how she feels throughout the day.

Howard Joplin has a different reason for showing up.

A retired police officer, Joplin previously suffered a serious leg injury involving his quadriceps tendon or muscle. He said the workouts have helped him regain strength and mobility.

"Just doing this now, jumping around, it's, it's, I've gotten a whole lot more strength in my leg again," Joplin said.

TMJ4 Howard Joplin

For both participants, the class offers something beyond exercise: the encouragement of people working toward their own goals.

A different way to grow the church

While Faith & Flex is helping participants focus on their health, church leaders say it's also opening doors to new relationships.

Some people who initially attended for the workouts have since become members of Jericho Church Without Walls.

"It's about building healthy people," Burns said.

TMJ4 Faith & Flex, a fitness program combining exercise, Christian music, prayer and fellowship

The church's approach reflects its broader mission of reaching people beyond traditional Sunday services.

Instead of expecting everyone to come to church for worship first, Faith & Flex offers another way to connect through movement, encouragement and shared goals.

For Herrera, the number of people who attend isn't what matters most.

She said she'll continue teaching whether one person shows up or 100.

Her hope is that even one person might leave feeling stronger, more confident or inspired to return to church.

And at Jericho, that's the message behind every workout: You don't have to be in shape to belong. You just have to show up.

How to participate in Faith & Flex

Location: Jericho Church Without Walls, 8086 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI

Class schedule: Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Cost: Herrera says the first class is free. Participants can also attend free when bringing a new member. Contact the program to confirm current pricing.

Who can participate: People of different fitness levels, including those who are not members of the church. Kids can participate, too.

Titania Herrera also teaches a similar fitness class at Crunch Fitness near 124th Street and Capitol Drive.

When: Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Crunch Fitness, near 124th Street and Capitol Drive in the Milwaukee area.

How to participate: Crunch Fitness members can attend. Herrera says nonmembers interested in trying the class can also reach out to her directly to learn about participation options.

For more information, contact Crunch Fitness or ask for instructor Titania Herrera by email at jonestm31@gmail.com

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