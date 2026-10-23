Milwaukee Braves batboy recalls 1957 World Series run as Brewers chase history

MILWAUKEE — Before the Brewers, before American Family Field and long before baseball players signed multimillion-dollar contracts, there was a teenage boy from Milwaukee who landed the job of a lifetime.

His name was Terry Sheehan.

In 1957, Sheehan was just 16 years old, working as a visiting batboy at Milwaukee County Stadium during the Braves' World Series championship season.

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MKE Braves batboy recalls 1957 championship

Now 85, he can still remember the players, the excitement and the unforgettable experience of being part of Milwaukee baseball history.

"I was on that field with those guys that come out, get in the dugout, and they'd go out and take their batting practice," Sheehan recalled.

tmj4 Terry Sheehan

As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series, Sheehan is reliving a chapter of the city's history few people can describe from firsthand experience.

A teenager's dream job

Sheehan's unlikely journey into professional baseball began in 1956, when a chance encounter on a golf course led to an invitation to help clean lockers at County Stadium.

That opportunity turned into a job.

"He said, Terry, my bat boy just went to college, you want to work the last three games? I said, absolutely, I was 15 years old," Sheehan recalled.

He returned the following season, when the Braves would go on to win the World Series.

His responsibilities weren't glamorous.

"I was getting $2.50 a game. I was shining shoes. I was doing laundry," he said.

tmj4 Terry Sheehan was a Bat Boy for Opposing Teams at County Stadium

But the real reward was being surrounded by some of the greatest names in baseball.

Sheehan recalls taking the field during batting practice, fielding ground balls and catching fly balls. As the visiting batboy, he worked around the stars of opposing teams, while also getting to know Milwaukee's players.

"It was the biggest thrill in the world," he said.

tmj4 Terry Sheehan was a Bat Boy for Opposing Teams at County Stadium

Among the players he remembers were Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn and Roberto Clemente.

Despite their fame, Sheehan says many of the players treated him like one of their own.

"Those guys treated me like them," he recalled.

For a teenager who loved baseball, those experiences were priceless.

When Milwaukee celebrated a championship

The Braves defeated the New York Yankees in seven games in the 1957 World Series, securing Milwaukee's first and only Major League Baseball championship.

Sheehan remembers a city captivated by its hometown team.

"the crowds back here were just like today, no different. They were wild back there, and they loved their Braves."

The championship sparked a massive celebration in Milwaukee, and for Sheehan, the enthusiasm surrounding the Braves was much like the excitement Brewers fans are experiencing today.

TMJ4 Terry Sheehan banner from 1957 World Series

But baseball itself was different.

World Series games were played during the day. Players earned a fraction of today's salaries, and some worked other jobs during the offseason.

Sheehan remembers when fans could feel a personal connection to the players who represented their city.

"they were like your neighbors. They were, they were good people and you could hang out with them," he recalled.

A piece of Milwaukee history he can hold

Nearly seven decades later, Sheehan has held on to more than just his memories.

Inside his home are photographs from his teenage years at County Stadium, including pictures of him working in 1956. His uncle took those photographs, preserving a rare glimpse of Sheehan's time with the Braves.

But perhaps his most treasured keepsake is a commemorative Louisville Slugger bat, signed by members of the 1957 championship team.

"Louisville Slugger, they sent it to me," Sheehan explained.

tmj4 Terry Sheehan bat from 1957 World Series

As he carefully displays the bat, he points out signatures from the baseball legends he remembers so vividly.

The bat has traveled with him through the decades, surviving moves, career changes and an entire lifetime of experiences.

It's a reminder of a time when he was a teenager with an extraordinary view of baseball history.

Coming home to Milwaukee

Sheehan eventually moved to California, where he built a career in advertising and raised his family.

He was married for 52 years before his wife died.

After her passing, Sheehan found himself navigating a new chapter of life. Eventually, encouragement from his sister Kathy helped bring him back to the Milwaukee area.

Today, he's surrounded by familiar places and memories of the city where his love of baseball began.

And the timing of his return has given him something else to celebrate.

The Brewers are back in the World Series for the first time since 1982.

"A good, good time to be in Milwaukee. I can tell you that," Sheehan said.

A new generation, another chance at history

For Sheehan, this year's World Series carries an especially personal meaning.

His son Casey has secured tickets for a possible Game 6 in Milwaukee, with plans to bring family members, including his own grandson.

TERRY SHEEHAN

Casey & Padraig, 11 yrs old watching Brewers beat San Diego at Petco Park.





The prospect of attending a World Series game together means more to Sheehan than the result on the scoreboard.

"It means so much to him, because just the fact is, I'm up in age right now to get his grandson," he said.

In 1957, Sheehan was the teenager surrounded by baseball legends.

Now, 69 years later, he hopes to share another extraordinary Milwaukee baseball moment with younger generations of his family.

"My son and myself, that generation, all be together to watch a game like this. Those are lasting memories. No, you can't. You can't buy it. It's, it's, it's just terrific."

The Milwaukee Braves may be long gone, but for Terry Sheehan, the magic of 1957 has never faded.

And perhaps the greatest part of this year's World Series isn't simply another opportunity to watch history.

It's the chance to make memories that a new generation will carry for the next 70 years.

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