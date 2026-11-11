MILWAUKEE, WI — Dozens of activists took to the sidewalk outside Milwaukee Police District Five for a demonstration led by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression in response to what they describe as a recent wave of police violence.

That violence stemming from multiple deadly police pursuits and multiple police shootings in recent months.

TMJ4 News reporter Brendyn Jones has the story in the video below:

Milwaukee activists demand police accountability after deadly pursuits and multiple officer shootings

Activisits picketed up and down the sidewalk, and listened to speeches by impacted individuals, including Triffany Stark.

Stark is all too familiar with the consequences that can come from police pursuits. In June of 2024, her child's father was hit by a driver who was fleeing police. He was paralyzed from the neck down.

"Due to the injuries from the police vehicle pursuit it led to his death and so he passed away on October 24, 2025," Stark said.

For over a year, Stark has fought to change Milwaukee Police Department pursuit policy through the Fire and Police Commission. Her experience is what has made the last week and a half so hard.

On Nov. 1, 18-year-old David Hunt was killed after a driver police were chasing crashed into him.

Related | 'The world is going to miss out': Family and friends remember 18-year-old killed in crash during police chase

“The world is going to miss out”: Family and friends remember innocent 18-year-old killed in crash during police chase

"I'm very triggered that this keeps happening when we have things that we can do to prevent it, this is so preventable," Stark said.

While the Milwaukee Police Department tightened its pursuit policy in February of this year, the department rejected further restrictions proposed by the Fire and Police Commission in the spring.

Related | MPD Chief rejects Fire and Police Commission's recommendations to change pursuit policy

"We weren't asking for all of them to stop, we understand there's violent crimes and people need to be chased and pursued in those cases but for a non-violent crime, misdemeanors. No one should die over an expired license plates, I would stop those chases because there are other ways of catching those people," Stark said.

Other demonstrators called into question the department's use of force, including at least nine police shootings this year. That's compared to 13 in all of 2025, and 12 in all of 2024 according to MPD data.

In a statement to TMJ4 regarding the demonstration, a Milwaukee Police Department spokesperson wrote: "The Milwaukee Police Department recognizes and respects the public's right to peacefully assemble and express their concerns. We acknowledge the concerns raised by community members and take them seriously. MPD remains committed to transparency, accountability, and building trust within the community."

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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