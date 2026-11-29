WEST ALLIS — West Allis Police say an adult male was stabbed on Saturday at a home near 94th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police say the man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim's brother was taken into custody by police.

The investigation into what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.

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