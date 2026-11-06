Lincoln Avenue School community holds on to hope as demolition plans take shape

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In a community meeting Thursday night, leaders from Milwaukee Public Schools discussed demolition and restoration plans for Lincoln Avenue School, with the ultimate goal of rebuilding.

For the students, staff, and families of Lincoln Avenue School, the road to rebuilding is about more than replacing a building. It's about getting back to a place they call home.

The 109-year-old school was heavily damaged by a fire this past summer. The district is now moving forward with plans to demolish the building, with district leaders outlining a tentative timeline.

Andrea Kapp worked at Lincoln Avenue School for nine years before the fire. She says the emotional impact on the school community has been significant.

“I think that like people maybe don't realize the level of emotions that have been tangled up in this. Like this has been devastating," said Kapp.

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Students and staff are temporarily attending classes at Pulaski High School while they wait for the opportunity to return to their neighborhood.

“It's been sweet, but it's also been hard to kind of start over, you know,” Kapp said. "It's like we want to go home."

That desire to return is shared by former students and parents.

“We need the school there on 18th and Lincoln. All the teachers I talk to, all the kids, they want to go back to the neighborhood,” said Travis Hope, who attended Lincoln Avenue.

Parent Alex Centeno is also hoping the rebuilding process moves quickly enough for his daughter to attend the new school.

“It could be a year or two, two to three years, we don’t know. I just hope when they finish the school my daughter will be able to finish elementary there," said Centeno.

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Demolition plans and contractor appeal

District leaders tentatively expect demolition to be completed by March, with restoration work finished by May or early next spring.

Milwaukee Public Schools says it will reopen bidding next week following a challenge from The MRD Group, Inc. and an appeal.

In a letter from the attorney representing the local demolition firm, it disputes the district's decision to award a $4.8 million demolition contract to Illinois-based TW Chicago, alleging the selection process lacked transparency. It says the MRD Group had offered to complete the work for millions less.

District officials say dust control and rodent and pest control measures will be in place during demolition. The streets of 18th and Lincoln Avenue will also be cleaned twice a day.

Kapp says safety will be especially important given concerns about lead and asbestos in the area.

“We know that our city has lead and we have asbestos, we knew when this was done, when the fire was over, that there's it's going to have to be a very specific, organized way of demolition because it has to be safe for the neighborhood," said Kapp.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the timeline, Kapp says she is confident the district will find the right contractor and rebuild the school.

“That's the end goal is to get us back home, and it's going to look different. It's going to feel the same, though.”

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