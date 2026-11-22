CUDAHY, Wis. — Even before Thanksgiving, Cudahy got into the Christmas spirit with the South Shore Christmas Parade.
With blankets, lawn chairs and some holiday accessories, hundreds lined a roughly mile-long stretch of Packard Avenue Saturday to watch the parade.
"Who doesn't enjoy a Christmas parade? It's a pretty good time for everybody. Especially the kids," Kim Seegert said.
Some attendees make sure to come watch every year.
"We don't miss a beat. We come all the time. We get our blanket, our little chair. We are ready for this," Virginia Speed said.
Speed said the parade has become a holiday tradition.
"It's a tradition thing for me and [my granddaughter]. We the parade, we love to see a lot of people," Speed said.
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Others point to what the event does for the area.
"Perfect for the community. They bring people together and they bring money for the businesses around here," Julio Garcia said.
The parade featured more than 50 different groups, and many attendees have favorites they look out for.
"The marching bands are always kind of fun," Seegert said.
"The dancing grannies," Speed said.
"We're very excited for the wiener mobile," Chinchi Jorgensen said.
Of course, Santa came to see everyone.
"I'm waiting for him to say hello to me," Garcia said.
TMJ4's Paris Fransway also got the opportunity to be part of this year's parade.
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