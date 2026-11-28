WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Hundreds of visitors walked or drove through Candy Cane Lane on opening night Friday.

Each year, the West Allis neighborhood that hosts the light display decks out its blocks with lights, countless candy canes, and one-of-a-kind holiday displays.

"I love the feeling, the joy of everybody coming through! Watching the children look at the lights. It reminds me of my childhood and taking the kids when they were younger," said Mary McCarron, who visited Candy Cane Lane with her family.

TMJ4 Mary McCarron has been visiting Candy Cane Lane for decades

For many families, visiting Candy Cane Lane has become a cherished tradition.

"We've been doing this for 30 years, 40 years, with the kids, bringing them," McCarron said.

Watch the video report here:

Hundreds walk, drive into the holiday spirit on Candy Cane Lane's opening night

Some visitors make a point not to miss it.

"We walk it every year. We've been in rain, snow, sleet. This is one of the warmer times we've done it out of the 14 years," said Jason Schultz, who visited Candy Cane Lane with his family.

TMJ4 Jason Schultz visits Candy Cane Lane each year

Candy Cane Lane also collects donations for the MACC Fund, which supports childhood cancer research.

"Lets people know that the MACC Fund is working for childhood cancer. I look at my nieces and nephews, my great-nieces and nephews, and what would happen if they got cancer," McCarron said.

"We have a grandkid who's not here that had cancer as well, so it's a benefit for him," Schultz said.

Since Candy Cane Lane's start decades ago, it has raised millions of dollars. This year, 10-year-old Mary Schroeder is helping collect donations. She said she finished 800 days of treatment for Leukemia and went into remission earlier this year.

"It feels really good. You can give back, and we can raise money to help fight for a cure and get a cure for cancer cause it sucks," said Schroeder.

TMJ4 Mary Schroeder and her mom Jennifer

Candy Cane Lane is open every evening through Christmas. Details are available on their website.

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