'Hope does not disappoint': Brewers chaplain supports team in faith and as a fan during World Series run

MILWAUKEE — For 19 years, Father Jerry Herda has served as the Catholic chaplain for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's been supporting them in faith and as a fan through the World Series.

TMJ4 Father Jerry Herda serves as Catholic chaplain for the Brewers

On weekends when the Brewers are at home, Herda celebrates Mass at American Family Field.

"Pat Murphy's press conferences where he sits at the table, that's my altar," Herda said.

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Brewers chaplain supports team in faith and as a fan during World Series run

Herda says faith is important to the team, even for players who aren't religious.

"A lot of the players on the team are very faithful individuals and it is part of who they are and what they do," Herda said. "But I also think it is part of the team. Even if it is not, for some of these guys if they are not very religious, there is the sense of having faith in each other and the larger faith and belief that comes as well. I'm seeing that over and over again, even in the fans, the faith that they can do it all."

Herda also leads St. Matthias, Catholic Parish.

"They are all very faithful Brewers fans," Herda said.

Recently, he has been wearing a special vestment that Herda said the Brewers gave him.

"I've been wearing it for Sunday Mass here and the people love it, they all want to take a picture with me," Herda said.

Jerry Herda Father Herda wearing his special green vestment

After almost two decades as Brewers chaplain, Herda has made lasting memories, like throwing out the first pitch twice. Now, attending the World Series tops them all.

"The best memory now is going to the World Series games, said Herda.

Jerry Herda Father Herda at Game 1 of the World Series

He went to Game 1 and Game 2.

I had to check myself like 'I'm really sitting at the World Series right now!' It's a dream that has been for so long and to actually be able to be there was quite the surreal moment," Herda said.

Jerry Herda Father Jerry Herda celebrated Mass before World Series Game 2

Before taking his seat at Game 2, Herda celebrated Mass.

"It was interesting because some of the Rays players came as well so I had to be careful with my prayers, I couldn't pray for just a Brewers win," Herda said.

Throughout the Fall Classic, Herda says one piece of scripture has been on his mind.

"It's Romans chapter 5: 'Hope does not disappoint.' Because we have been hoping so long for this moment and it finally has come, so it's the sense that hope doesn't disappoint. You can go through the struggles and difficulties, but if you cling to hope, it eventually is going to pay off," Herda said.

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