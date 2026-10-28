MILWAUKEE — To Joyce Royster, her nephew Jaime will always be “JayFace,” a nickname tied to the smile she remembers so clearly.

“Every time I call him JayFace, he just ... that smile, that smile he got, that smile,” Royster said.

‘He was a big teddy bear’: Family seeks answers after Milwaukee shooting

‘He was a big teddy bear’: Family seeks answers after Milwaukee shooting

Jaime W. Royster, 36, was shot and killed Monday morning on the 3900 block of North 24th Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joyce Royster Jaime Royster

In the days since his death, friends and loved ones have been filling social media with memories of Royster, remembering him as a kind man who was always willing to lend a hand. His aunt says those stories reflect the person she knew her entire life.

“He was a caring person. He was kind. He was gentle,” Joyce Royster said. “He looked rough and tough, but he was a big old teddy bear.”

Joyce Royster Jaime Royster

She remembers her nephew as someone with a sense of humor, a deep love for his family and a passion for cars. She said Jaime was constantly working on vehicles, changing them and helping other people with theirs.

“He changed cars like he changing clothes,” she said. “Seriously, he changed cars every time I turn around.”

Now, those memories are colliding with questions about why he was killed and who is responsible.

“We lost the most beautiful person you could ever meet or know,” Joyce Royster said. “Just gone for nothing. I don’t get it. I don’t understand. It’s not fair.”

Milwaukee police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and that investigators are seeking unknown suspect or suspects.

Joyce Royster has been circulating a flyer asking people to share information about her nephew’s death. She believes someone knows something and said she is prepared to keep seeking answers for as long as it takes.

Joyce Royster The flyer Joyce made.

“If I have to keep doing this for years and years, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” she said. “He deserved justice. He didn’t deserve to die like this.”

While the investigation continues, Royster said her family is holding onto the memories of the person they knew: his humor, his love of cars and especially his smile.

“I’ll never get to hear his voice again,” she said. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all. He didn’t deserve it.”

For Joyce, though, the memories of “JayFace” are something no one can take away.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

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