MILWAUKEE — More than 35 years after graduating from Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Lt. Gen. Johnny K. Davis returned Wednesday to honor veterans and encourage the next generation to serve.

Davis, a 1987 graduate of the Milwaukee school and a Purple Heart recipient, delivered the keynote address during its annual Veterans Day observance and memorial worship service.

Watch the video report below:

He once sat in their seats. Now this Milwaukee native is inspiring students to serve

Davis said his grandfather, a World War II veteran, inspired him to serve by sharing stories about his military experience.

"I wanted to really honor him by serving our nation as well," Davis said.

Davis has now been on active duty for more than 35 years, and also previously led the U.S. Army Wounded Warrior Program.

For Davis, returning to his former school was a full-circle moment.

"When I see the students, I see myself," Davis said.

"I just want them to know that you can do anything. Service, coming back and giving back, is very important."

The service also highlighted students considering military careers of their own.

Oliver Saugstad, a Wisconsin Lutheran student, said he swore into the Minnesota National Guard in mid-August.

"I'd rather have me serve than somebody else be forced to serve unwillingly," Saugstad said.

Sophomore Christian Wilder said seeing veterans honored made him even more motivated to serve others.

"Just to see all the veterans that served before us really makes me proud. It makes me want to do it more. It motivates me," Wilder said.

"I've always felt called to do something that changes other people's lives."

Abigail Vitangcol, the school's Student Council president, said the annual event gives students an opportunity to show veterans how much their service means.

"Shows them that they're appreciated and that we have so much gratitude for them," Vitangcol said.

Local veterans and their families joined the school community for a morning filled with speeches, song, and prayer.

"It's so cool to hear their stories and consider that the freedom we have comes from them," she said.

Davis said giving back and investing in the next generation are among the most important parts of military service.

"I love serving my community. I love service. I love seeing the next generation follow behind me," Davis said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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