From Third Ward Watch Party to World Series: Janesville couple wins tickets to Game 1

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of Brewers fans filled Catalano Square Park in Milwaukee's Third Ward on Friday night to celebrate baseball and cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as the team opened the World Series at home.
Fans arrived hours before first pitch, gathering around large video screens to watch the game together. The watch party featured food trucks, local vendors, beer, and plenty of Brewers gear.
TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with the couple who won a pair of tickets while attending the watch party. Watch here:
"We can't wait, man," said fan Bryce Brognn. "It's Milwaukee! You see everyone here. Big screen, ready for a big game."
Many attendees came with family and friends, while some even brought their dogs to join in the festivities.
For Janesville residents Michael Miles and his wife, Nela Cedeno-Miles, the day became even more memorable after they won a raffle for tickets to Friday night's game.
"It's surreal. It's just amazing," Michael Miles said. "I just want to go there and I want to see Misiorowski just mow them down and just bring Game 1 home."
When asked whether he ever thought he'd attend a World Series game, Miles didn't hesitate.
"No. No," he said.
Cedeno-Miles was equally stunned when they learned they had won.
"I was like, is it really? Is it him?" she said. "I've been following them for years now and it's just a great feeling."
From the ballpark to beer gardens across the city, Brewers fans were ready to rally behind the Crew as Milwaukee chased a Game 1 victory.
"We got them right where we want them, right here at home in Milwaukee," said fan Robert Zimmerman.
Zimmerman already has his prediction for the series.
"Brewers in six. Fear the beer."
And as first pitch approached, the excitement was impossible to miss.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.