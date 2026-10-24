MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of Brewers fans filled Catalano Square Park in Milwaukee's Third Ward on Friday night to celebrate baseball and cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as the team opened the World Series at home.

Fans arrived hours before first pitch, gathering around large video screens to watch the game together. The watch party featured food trucks, local vendors, beer, and plenty of Brewers gear.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with the couple who won a pair of tickets while attending the watch party. Watch here:

From Third Ward Watch Party to World Series: Janesville couple wins tickets to Game 1

"We can't wait, man," said fan Bryce Brognn. "It's Milwaukee! You see everyone here. Big screen, ready for a big game."

Many attendees came with family and friends, while some even brought their dogs to join in the festivities.

For Janesville residents Michael Miles and his wife, Nela Cedeno-Miles, the day became even more memorable after they won a raffle for tickets to Friday night's game.

TMJ4 News Michael Miles and his wife Nela Cedeno-Miles won tickets to Friday night's game 1 of the World Series in Milwaukee.

"It's surreal. It's just amazing," Michael Miles said. "I just want to go there and I want to see Misiorowski just mow them down and just bring Game 1 home."

When asked whether he ever thought he'd attend a World Series game, Miles didn't hesitate.

"No. No," he said.

Cedeno-Miles was equally stunned when they learned they had won.

"I was like, is it really? Is it him?" she said. "I've been following them for years now and it's just a great feeling."

From the ballpark to beer gardens across the city, Brewers fans were ready to rally behind the Crew as Milwaukee chased a Game 1 victory.

"We got them right where we want them, right here at home in Milwaukee," said fan Robert Zimmerman.

Zimmerman already has his prediction for the series.

"Brewers in six. Fear the beer."

And as first pitch approached, the excitement was impossible to miss.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip