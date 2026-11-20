MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — At Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, students are learning that some of life's most valuable lessons don't always happen behind a desk.

Inside a newly renovated, million-dollar culinary center, young men are preparing meals from scratch, learning nutrition and developing skills they can use in the workplace and at home.

Across Milwaukee, another group of Kingdom Prep students is picking up tools, renovating a once-abandoned house and helping bring new life to a neighborhood.

The two programs share a common goal: giving students real-world experience while they're still in high school.

A recipe for success

For culinary instructor Fabian Reyes, the school's kitchen is more than a classroom. It's where he discovered a career path of his own.

Reyes graduated from Kingdom Prep after working in the school's food service program under director Pat Jones. Now he's returned to help teach the next generation.

"This is a real deal kitchen. These are high school boys and they do real deal work," Reyes said.

The newly renovated culinary center represents an investment of more than $1 million. The school partnered with VJS Construction and Catalyst Construction to create a professional training environment where students learn food preparation, nutrition, kitchen safety and culinary skills.

The facility hosts more than 20 classes each week for students in grades nine through 12.

TMJ4 From kitchens to construction sites, Kingdom Prep students build skills for life

Reyes said returning to the place where he learned those skills was a natural decision.

"What better place to start off my career than the place where I learned what I did know about my career?" Reyes said.

Students prepare meals from scratch, work with vegetables from the school's two farms and learn to make homemade sauces, jams and jellies.

But Jones said the kitchen also gives students a different way to understand subjects they might otherwise find challenging.

"They wanna learn because they're learning how to cook," Jones said. "They like to bake because they want to eat the baked goods, but we can teach them, you know, fractions, multiplication, and all that stuff in the kitchen."

The lessons extend beyond students who want careers in the culinary industry.

Student intern Dana Mana, a member of the Class of 2027, hopes to become an electrician. He helps prepare meals, clean the kitchen and serve other students.

"I learned a lot about responsibilities, doing what you have to do," he said.

For Jones, the program's success is also reflected in former students like Reyes, who have returned to mentor others.

"He's grown immensely. He's highly talented, and we make a great team," Jones said.

Building homes and futures

While some Kingdom Prep students are learning in the kitchen, others are taking their lessons into Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Through the school's Nehemiah 2.0 program, students spend the school year renovating an actual house, gaining experience in construction and real estate development.

Last school year, students renovated a foreclosed home in Brown Deer that was eventually sold to a family.

This year, they're tackling another property on Milwaukee's northwest side.

For 17-year-old senior Charles McIntyre, the opportunity means more than learning how to use tools.

"How many 17 year olds are actually doing that, right? Not many," McIntyre said. "It's like a gift or like an honor of just being here and being able to be part of this."

The home was previously abandoned and owned by the City of Milwaukee, according to Nehemiah 2.0 director Steven Hartl.

TMJ4 From kitchens to construction sites, Kingdom Prep students build skills for life

"Our goal is to not just flip houses, as it might seem, but our goal here is to make beautiful homes," Hartl said.

Students gain experience with construction work while also learning how to care for and maintain a property.

McIntyre has already put skills from a previous internship to work on the project.

Last year, he interned at an architecture firm in downtown Milwaukee. Now he's using that experience to help with the renovation.

"I did the floor plans of the house so we can get permits. I learned that from the architecture firm I was interning at last year," McIntyre said.

He's also learned how to insulate a garage and is preparing to take on additional construction work.

McIntyre said the experience is opening his eyes to opportunities many students don't get until after graduation.

Making an impact beyond school

Hartl said the program is designed to accomplish two things at once: prepare young men for their futures and improve the communities around them.

The current renovation is transforming a house that Hartl described as being in poor condition.

McIntyre said a neighboring resident has repeatedly thanked students for their work, explaining that the property's previous condition had affected nearby homes.

For Hartl, seeing students take ownership of the work is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.

"It's really a joy to work side by side with young men that show up and really commit their time to make the program successful ... to help transform Milwaukee," Hartl said.

The students hope to complete the current renovation by the end of the school year.

Whether they're preparing lunch for classmates or helping renovate a house for a future family, Kingdom Prep students are discovering that education can have an impact far beyond the classroom.

And for young men like Reyes, Mana and McIntyre, those experiences could help shape what comes next.

At Kingdom Prep, they're not just learning skills for the future. They're already putting them to work today.

Learn more: Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

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