MILWAUKEE — Ivira Davis remembers David Crowley as “little David.”

She knew him from the day he was born, went to the hospital to see him, and helped his mother, Valerie, afterward. The two families lived next door to each other in Milwaukee’s 53206 ZIP code.

America Votes 2026 David Crowley defeats Trump loyalist to become Wisconsin’s first Black governor Associated Press

Now, Crowley is preparing to become Wisconsin’s first Black governor.

“I knew he was going to be something special, but I didn't know he was going to be governor,” Davis said.

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From 53206 to the governor's residence: Milwaukee neighbors reflect on David Crowley's historic win

Crowley’s election has prompted reflection among people who live and work in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Previous TMJ4 reporting has documented longstanding economic challenges in 53206, including poverty and vacant properties. But people working in the community say they are also focused on building opportunities and creating a stronger future for the next generation.

Patrice Green, operations manager at Glow 414, a youth-focused organization based in 53206, remembers Crowley from when he was younger and spent time at the YMCA.

“Governor of Wisconsin, how does that not make you excited?” Green said.

Green has worked in youth programs for more than 20 years. She said Crowley’s rise gives young people a tangible example of what is possible.

“This is happening in our neighborhood right now: a phone call away, a picture away, crossing the street,” she said.

Green hopes Crowley will make time to hear directly from residents through town hall meetings and address issues such as food access and resources in underserved areas.

Adella Deacon, owner of BLK Coffee MKE, also sees Crowley’s election as an opportunity for greater investment in the community.

Deacon opened her coffee shop in May 2026. She said she wanted to keep another building from becoming vacant and create a place for neighbors to gather.

“The community deserves that,” Deacon said. “We shouldn't have to go drive downtown or drive wherever to get something in your neighborhood, and that's what builds community.”

Deacon said seeing someone who came from difficult circumstances reach the state’s highest office sends an important message.

“I can do it too,” she said. “Representation matters.”

Crowley spoke about his own upbringing during his election night victory speech, describing nights when his family did not know whether they would have food on the table or a roof over their heads.

“Because of you, a boy who grew up facing eviction will now live in the governor's residence,” Crowley said.

For Davis, who watched him grow up next door, the moment is one of pride.

“I'm just proud of him,” she said. “I believe that Dave is gonna do a good job.”

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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