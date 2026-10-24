Former County Stadium porters reunite to watch World Series game one

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers' World Series run brought a group of old friends and former County Stadium porters back together for the first time in decades.

Antyione Walker, Phil Massey, Corey Jones, Will Hayes and Shahn Hayes worked together as porters at County Stadium in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Decades later, they reunited at Kegel's Inn in West Allis to watch Game One of the World Series.

TMJ4 Former County Stadium porters reunite to watch Brewers in World Series

"Today is the day to be around people and rejoice together," Walker said.

As porters, the men worked behind the scenes to keep County Stadium running.

"We were the backbone of the workforce there. We stocked the coolers, we cleaned and set up the ice bins, changed out the kegs, changed out the CO2 tanks, cleaned the grills, made sure the brats were there," Massey said.

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Former County Stadium porters reunite watch Brewers in World Series

Despite spending so much time at the stadium, they didn't get to watch much of the games.

"It didn't give us an opportunity to see the games, but every now and then we would steal a peek," Massey said.

TMJ4 Phil Massey

Still, they made plenty of memories, including occasional interactions with Brewers players passing through.

Walker remembers one particularly special encounter when he nearly bumped into Bob Uecker with a cart.

"I said, 'Oh, sorry, Mr. Uecker.' He said, 'Oh no, buddy, you are okay,'" Walker recalled. "He pat me on the back and said, 'Good job, man, thank you,' and walks away."

TMJ4 Antyione Walker

The friends never had the opportunity to experience a World Series while working as porters, so they made sure to watch this one together.

"We were together for a number of years when we had lean years when we didn't make the playoffs," Jones said. "So now this is like a very big moment. It is awesome to be with the guys I worked with."

TMJ4 Corey Jones

For Walker, the reunion has been just as special as the baseball.

"It's been awesome, it's been wonderful. I haven't seen them in years," Walker said. "The camaraderie is still here. We are having the best time ever."

Massey shared a message for the porters working behind the scenes during this year's World Series.

"Wherever you start doesn't mean where you are going to end up," Massey said. "I want to encourage them to stay with it, just doing a good job as a porter."

And while the friends are grateful to be back together, they're hoping their reunion comes with a Brewers championship.

"It would mean the world to bring home a World Series to the team, to the city of Milwaukee," Jones said. "It's been 44 years since we've been there, so this time around we've got to get it."

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