WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A family is warning other shoppers to carefully inspect NeeDoh products after noticing what they believe are signs of a counterfeit Advent calendar purchased at a Mayfair Mall kiosk.

Joseph Henderson was shopping at Mayfair Mall with his children on Black Friday when they spotted a NeeDoh Advent calendar at a kiosk. With the popular products often difficult to find, Henderson decided to buy two.

“I knew about it before, but they're very hard to find, and you know every now and then you could just you know if you see something that pops up you run away right to it, and Black Friday was so crazy. So as soon as we saw it, I was like, oh, I'm grabbing one, right?” Joseph said.

It wasn't until the family got back to their car that Joseph's daughter, Payton, noticed something unusual about the packaging.

“It's like a Y shape instead of a V. It's supposed to say Advent. It looks like it says A-D-Y-E-N-T," she said.

The family also noticed spelling errors on the warning label.

"That it says down here, and small "pants" not for children under three years. Yeah," Payton said.

Family questions authenticity of 'NeeDoh' toy purchased at Mayfair Mall

When asked whether he believed the product was fake, Joseph said:

"Yes. 100%. 100% fake. We actually the store that we went to when we had stopped, we actually saw a real one, and it was night and day. I was like, holy cow! Okay, this is fake. Yeah, yeah," he said.

TMJ4 has not independently verified the authenticity of the product.

After TMJ4 reached out to Mayfair Mall, a spokesperson said the mall is aware of the complaint and is investigating. The spokesperson sent a statement:

“We do not speak on behalf of brands. However, we can tell you that we are aware of this complaint and are investigating it. All tenants must abide by all applicable laws."

TMJ4 also attempted to contact the kiosk owner multiple times but did not receive a response.

The official NeeDoh website offers advice for shoppers looking to identify genuine products. They say one key thing to look for is the Schylling manufacturer logo.

Henderson's packaging does not appear to have that logo.

The family hopes sharing their experience will help other parents avoid similar concerns during the holiday shopping season.

“I want the mall to correct it for sure. But again, I reached out just because again, I want more parents to just be aware about what they buy," Joseph said.

Payton has a simple recommendation for shoppers: take a moment to compare products before making a purchase.

“Just double check. Maybe pull up pull up the actual thing on your phone and look at both closely before you buy it," she said.

The Henderson family plans to enjoy the rest of their holiday shopping, but says they'll be taking a closer look at products before checking out.

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