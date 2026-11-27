BELGIUM, Wis. — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving morning just outside the village of Belgium.

Multiple fire departments responded to the home around 9 a.m., including the Belgium Fire Department. Chief Pat Wester says he was the first fire unit to arrive and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

“I located the husband and wife. They were outside, safe and secure," said Chief Wester.

Wester says the fire started on the home's outdoor porch after a pellet stove malfunction.

The husband and wife are now without a home following the holiday morning fire. Wester says the loss is especially difficult in a close-knit community like Belgium, where many residents know the family.

“They put a lot of time in their life spending to you know create a home and a family and you know being a small community that we are in Belgium we know a lot of people around here we you know we know the families and that makes it a little more difficult but at the end you know the house can be replaced the house can be rebuilt the main thing is that everyone got out alive and is safe," said Chief Wester.

As the holiday season continues, Wester says the department is also working to raise awareness about fire prevention and safety.

The department is participating in the “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign. Fire stations display wreaths with green lights, and each time a home or structure fire occurs, one green bulb is replaced with a red one.

Wester encourages residents to take precautions when using heating equipment and holiday decorations.

“If you're using a space heater in your house, just make sure you keep it a safe distance from anything that that can cause a fire. If you do burn wood in your house, we'd ask that you you know keep your chimneys clean and maintained. Any Christmas lights, use UL-approved lighting," said Chief Wester.

Despite the devastating loss, Wester says he is confident the community will come together to help the family rebuild.

“They'll be rebuilding now with the assistance of the Red Cross and neighbors and friends," said Chief Wester.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip