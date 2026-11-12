VILLAGE OF BAYSIDE, Wis. — TMJ4 has obtained exclusive video appearing to show the moments after a burglary at a Bayside home on Thursday morning, which both online records and neighbors confirm belongs to Milwaukee Bucks player Kyle Kuzma.

Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. on Thursday regarding a burglary in the area of North Lake Drive.

According to police, personal belongings were taken from the home.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 shows four people running through a nearby backyard last night around 9 p.m., just down from the home, which would be right when the Bucks were playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW:

Exclusive surveillance video shows moments after burglary at Kyle Kuzma's home

Neighbors tell us police were on scene both last night and this morning.

According to police, it’s believed that the home was targeted, but that there is no immediate threat to the public.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they said that they are not commenting at this time and referred us here to Bayside police.

Arrest logs here show no one was arrested last night or Thursday morning.

TMJ4 has reached out to Kuzma as well as his agent for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This would be the second Bucks player to have their home burglarized in the last two years while playing in a game.

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