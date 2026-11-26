Dream Team United is hosting their 8th annual breaking bread community Thanksgiving Day feast 2026.

It's Thursday, November 26th from noon to 3pm.

There will be a free cooked traditional thanksgiving dinner for the community.

Organizers says there will also be coats, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene items and grocery giveaways, while supplies last.

Our Alonna Johnson spent the morning with Dream Team United and volunteers with Milwaukee Turners, 40+ Double Dutch Club, and the Embassy Center MKE.

Dream Team United to host 8th annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner

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