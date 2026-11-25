MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a death near Brady Street and Arlington Place Wednesday morning.

A large police presence was seen in a parking lot near the intersection, with police tape blocking off the area.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene as police investigated the death.

Dareen Khalid, who works on Brady Street, said she returned to the area after work sometime between 2 and 2:40 a.m. and found the parking lot taped off.

“I was just trying to go home right after work, and just a cop right there, yellow tape surrounding the parking lot, and then people surrounding a body,” Khalid said.

Khalid said officers would not let her into the parking lot to retrieve her car.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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