MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee women each had catalytic converters stolen from their Toyota Priuses. After posting on the Nextdoor app, they learned they weren't the only ones impacted.

Stacey Gehrke and Dalia Aboukabchat each noticed something was wrong with their cars on Monday morning.

"I heard this really loud noise, and all I thought was, 'oh god I hope that's not our car,'" Gehrke said. Her fiancé started the car, and Gehrke heard the noise from inside her home.

TMJ4 Stacey Gehrke

Aboukabchat described a similar moment when she tried to drive.

"When I started my car, it was like a loud roaring," Aboukabchat said.

TMJ4 Dalia Aboukabchat

After each posted on the Nextdoor app, they realized they weren't the only ones impacted by thefts.

"I shouldn't be surprised, but I was surprised at how many different Priuses had their catalytic converters stolen," Gehrke said.

Watch the video report here:

Catalytic converter thefts are costing some Milwaukee Toyota Prius drivers

A mechanic at the shop repairing Gehrke's car said Toyota Priuses may have been targeted because their catalytic converters typically have a higher precious metals content and can be more valuable.

"My hope is that maybe getting the word out, and getting the word out to these scrap yards. If they can't turn these parts in to get money for them, then there is no incentive for them to steal them off the cars," Gehrke said.

Both women will be without their cars as they are repaired.

"Tomorrow I might take my scooter to work," Gehrke said.

They also have to pay for the unexpected expense. Gehrke estimated the repair would cost her about $1,600.

"I have a certain budget, and I didn't expect to be paying more than I would this week," Aboukabchat said.

Moving forward, they're considering increasing security.

"Maybe I'm just going to have to get more protection, more cameras, higher security," Aboukabchat said.

Gehrke called the theft the "final breaking point" that has her considering moving out of Milwaukee.

"Which is a bummer, because we really like it down here on the east side. It's a beautiful area, it's a beautiful neighborhood, but the crime has really gone up, and what you pay in taxes down here and with the crime, it's not worth it anymore," Gehrke said.

Each says they reported the thefts to Milwaukee police. MPD didn't have any information to share regarding Gehrke's car, but in regard to Aboukabchat's car, they said the department is seeking an unknown suspect(s), and the investigation is ongoing.

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