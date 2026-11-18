Brian Kennedy has spent decades building his life and his business in Brown Deer, and he has no plans to leave.

"We live in Brown Deer and we love it. We just wanna stay in Brown Deer and work in Brown Deer. This is a great business to have here," Kennedy said.

Kennedy owns Kurt Schultz Deli and Pastry Shop, a business that has been around for almost 50 years, located right across the street from Larry's Market. He works alongside his daughter, Rachel Kraus, and both say one of the things they love most about Brown Deer is the community.

Alonna Johnson

"My wife and I moved here 32 years ago because it was one of or the most diverse community in the state of Wisconsin, which is what we wanted for our children is to have diversity in their lives, and Brown Deer really did that for us," Kennedy said.

"It's always nice to hear that, oh, I'm from Brown Deer and I'm coming in and whatever. It's always nice to like get that support and feel the love from the community," Kraus said.

Kennedy encourages others to visit the local shops and restaurants that make the community special, especially along the original Brown Deer village. Larry's Market sits within that original village, which has changed over time. People like Kennedy help keep that history alive.

Kennedy is on the historical society board in Brown Deer, and he keeps pieces of that history up on the walls inside Kurt Schultz Deli and Pastry Shop, right across the street from Larry's Market.

While the village has grown over the years, there are staples people have become attached to. Kennedy shared some must-grabs when stopping by, like Larry's Market.

"They are competition to us, but they're good, and so I, yeah, we go there, wanna spend a little money, go to pastiche restaurant, you're never gonna be disappointed. The food there is just outstanding," Kennedy said.

Even though he is a business owner, Kennedy is just as happy to be a customer, supporting local spots in a community he calls home — from families spending Saturday mornings at the deli to the regulars who come by for a simple lunch.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip