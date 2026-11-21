MILWAUKEE — Two brothers say the ceiling of their Milwaukee apartment fell on top of them in 2023. Now they are suing the property owner, alleging he failed to properly maintain the property and keep it safe.

"We woke up with all the rain and drywall and stuff was on us, soaking wet," Wesley Brown said.

Wesley and Steven Brown say the collapse damaged much of what they owned.

"It fell all over my body. I lost all my furniture, my TV, I lost everything. We had to start all over again," Steven Brown said.

TMJ4 Steven Brown

The incident also damaged meaningful belongings, according to Wesley

"I had a hundred year old clock in there. Grandfather clock. Broke it, broke the glass," Wesley said.

TMJ4 Wesley Brown

The lawsuit alleges the ceiling collapse left both Wesley and Steven seriously injured.

"My mind hasn't been right since. It did something to my head," Steven said.

Watch the video report here:

Brothers sue Milwaukee property owner after they say apartment ceiling fell on them

Their nephew, Charlie Cooper, said Wesley ended up needing a mobility scooter.

"After the ceiling stuff fell, about a few months later, he ended up in the scooter," Cooper said.

The brothers temporarily stayed with Cooper and later their sister after the incident. They say after about two months, they found new apartments to live in.

TMJ4 Charlie Cooper is Steven & Wesley's nephew

The brothers say the apartment's ceiling leaked even before the collapse.

"Every once in a while it rained, it dripped water. We had buckets on the floor. When it did happen it just whoosh came in," Wesley said.

They say they told the property owner about the leaking ceiling multiple times.

"We kept telling him, complaining about the stuff, he said 'ah, well.' So when it finally came down, we told him about it. He said it was our fault. How is it our fault? We were telling," Steven said.

Cooper said he believes the property owner took advantage of his uncles.

"He did take advantage of them. Cause they figured they had no where else to go," Cooper said.

The brothers hope the lawsuit helps them recover some of the value of what they lost and hold the property owner accountable.

"We're not in it just for the money. It's just the idea that it happened," Wesley said.

TMJ4 tried several times to reach the property owner but has not yet heard back.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip