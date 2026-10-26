Brewers World Series run sparks shopping frenzy as Milwaukee fans rush to grab team gear

As the Milwaukee Brewers head into Game 3 of the World Series, fans across the greater Milwaukee area are stocking up on team gear — and stores are scrambling to keep their shelves full.

Watch Alonna's story in the video player below:

Brewers World Series run sends Milwaukee fans rushing to buy team gear

Many shops around the region are seeing large crowds, leading retailers to find new ways to keep up with demand.

The Brewers team store closed Thursday due to what the team called unprecedented demand. From shirts to hats, items are flying off the shelves — not only at the team store, but at other shops as well.

Rally House locations sell merchandise like hats, sweatshirts and plushies. Sarah Kennon of Rally House in Brookfield said they are doing their best to keep their shelves stocked with World Series items around the clock.

Alonna Johnson

"We're getting stuff in nonstop, so we're definitely getting it out as soon as it comes in multiple times a day, nonstop as soon as we get it. If we get something off the truck, we're putting it out immediately just so we make sure that you have it for your festivities," Kennon said.

The demand is also lifting local vintage shops. Benny Tralongo, owner of SayWerd on the east side of Milwaukee, said the gear he puts on the shelves gets sold out within hours.

"It's been crazy. You can tell the city's on fire. People are excited. People want to be a part of it. So they're looking for tees and hats and jerseys, and it's been flying," Tralongo said.

Tralongo compared the business boom to the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run in 2021. He said there's a line at opening every day as people look for a piece to remember this playoff run. He's grateful, and said that especially during this time, it's important to shop local.

Alonna Johnson

"It's been awesome for the shop. It's been awesome for the community. This is our opportunity to just make a little extra and share bread with everybody," Tralongo said.

Tralongo said he posts his gear on his Instagram — SayWerd.co — so anyone interested in grabbing a piece should look there.

The Rally House has multiple stores around the greater Milwaukee area. The Brewers team store is open today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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