Brewers fans fly home from Florida with memories of a historic World Series win at Tropicana Field

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans who made the trip to Tropicana Field to watch Milwaukee become World Series champions are coming home with unforgettable memories.

"You only experience life once. Definitely wanted to be there for the great celebrations, the ups, the downs, and to really encourage our team and cheer them on," Suzanne Ronde said.

TMJ4 Suzanne Ronde went to Games 1, 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series

She went to Games 1, 3, 4, and 5, and helped start a Facebook group connecting Brewers fans heading to Tropicana Field.

"What started off of 20 of us ended up being over 2,800 people who were traveling with families, friends. We did meetups, we did tailgating, we gave out bracelets, we gave out towels. One of our members flew in 1,200 towels," said Ronde.

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Brewers fans fly home from Florida with memories of historic World Series win

Brewers fans showed out at Tropicana Field.

"There were so many Brewers fans there. It felt like it was Milwaukee," Robert Slak said. He flew to Florida for Games 4 and 5.

TMJ4 Robert Slak went to Games 4 and 5 at Tropicana Field

Then came the moment the Brewers clinched the World Series title.

"Nothing but tears; we were crying before the last out was there, and the whole stadium erupted, and the unity and harmony inside that room was the greatest feeling," Matthew Ostlund said. He went to all five World Series games.

TMJ4 Matthew Ostlund went to all five World Series games

"We were high-fiving and jumping up and down and cheering and yelling 'let's go Brewers' for 45 minutes straight, right through the trophy presentation. It was just like one big happy family with all the Brewers fans," David Martin said, describing the winning moment inside Tropicana Field.

TMJ4 David Martin was inside Tropicana Field for Game 5

"Thank you, Brewers, for giving us these memories. Nobody is gonna take this away from us," Slak said.

For Paul Stoltz, who wore his dad's hat to Games 4 and 5, the moment carried deep personal meaning.

"My dad passed away earlier this year. He was 95," said Stoltz. "I was fulfilling his wish to see the Milwaukee Brewers play in the World Series and win it. I was carrying on his legacy and hoping to carry it on to my boys who were with me and my grandchildren."

TMJ4 Paul Stoltz wearing his dad's hat

"It was the greatest experience of my life, I can honestly say that," Ostlund said.

The celebrations extended well beyond the stadium.

"We were at Ferg's before and after every game, and if there is a reason they ran out of beer, it could be because of us three," Ostlund said, referring to himself and his two friends.

Even after a late night of celebrating, fans arriving home at Mitchell International Airport were still cheering for the team.

"To go through the airport giving high fives, saying 'go Brewers,' it feels like the same kind of Packers energy, but at the next level; it's just kind of euphoric," Ronde said.

Some fans are already thinking ahead to future postseasons.

"I hope it’s not going to take 44 years for another [World Series] and if we can keep this young nucleus of a team that we got together and stay healthy, I think we are going to be back," said Martin.

Many fans are hoping to get some rest before continuing the celebration at the championship parade on Friday.

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