MILWAUKEE — For Milwaukee Brewers fans, these are words some have waited a lifetime to hear: World Series champions.

Across Milwaukee, fans woke up celebrating a moment decades in the making. Some cried. Some never went to sleep. Others traveled hundreds, even thousands of miles to be part of the celebration.

WATCH: Brewers fans celebrate World Series championship: ‘It doesn’t even feel real’

Brewers fans celebrate World Series

“I was in tears,” Brewers fan Zack said. “It didn't feel like it was ever going to happen.”

For John Wierzba, who traveled from Wausau, the championship was almost hard to believe.

“I can't believe it. I can't believe it,” Wierzba said. “They actually did it!”

That disbelief quickly turned into celebration.

“The moment was pure elation,” said Mitch, a fan who traveled from Minneapolis. “Pure happiness.”

Todd, who came from Sister Bay, described celebrating alongside fellow Brewers fans.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “We hugged it out. We high-fived all the Brewers fans around us. It was amazing.”

For some fans, the celebration lasted all night.

“I honestly didn't even go to bed,” Milwaukee resident Cameron Schwartz said. “I've been up all night just watching clips, just taking in the city.”

Fans travel to Milwaukee to celebrate

The celebration brought Brewers fans to Milwaukee from across Wisconsin and beyond.

Mark Cartman traveled from Southern California to experience the moment in Milwaukee.

“I'm feeling great,” Cartman said. “We came all the way from Southern California to come here to enjoy it.”

Others made the trip from Wausau, Minneapolis and Sister Bay.

“I had to be here,” Mitch said. “There was no way I wasn't gonna be here.”

Despite coming from different places, fans described Milwaukee as the center of the baseball world.

“Milwaukee is the center of the universe right now and people are starting to notice,” Schwartz said. “So I think it's huge for the city.”

Another Brewers fan, Colin, said the championship has brought renewed energy to Milwaukee.

“I think Brewers fans are jacked,” he said. “I think it brings a lot of spirit, energy to the city.”

Tory, who works at a local business, described the atmosphere downtown as “electric.”

“Down here, it's been electric with everything going down in the Square, overflow here,” Tory said. “It's been incredible.”

Cynthia Cartman, visiting from Southern California, said it was clear how much the championship meant to fans.

“Just electric,” she said. “You could tell everybody had just waited so long and it meant so much to them.”

‘Everyone's on the same team’

For longtime fans, the championship represents more than a victory on the baseball field. They said it is also a moment bringing Milwaukee together.

“Who isn't a Brewer fan?” Milwaukee resident David Kuehneman said. “This is the most amazing time ever. Everything's good in Milwaukee today.”

Wierzba said the mood throughout the city was unmistakable.

“We're winners,” he said. “Everyone is happy. Everyone's smiling. Everyone's having a good time.”

Kimberly Kuehneman said seeing the city rally around the Brewers made the championship even more meaningful.

“I think it's so great that the city is coming together,” she said. “It really makes us feel like everyone's on the same team.”

For fans still processing the moment, Zack summed it up simply:

“Absolutely crazy. It doesn't even feel real.”

With Brewers fans now looking ahead to the championship parade, Milwaukee's celebration is far from over.

“Go, Brewers!” Sylvia, a fan from Sister Bay, said.

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