MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee to the entire world, Brewers fans showed their team pride after the Brew Crew won the World Series.

Tens of thousands of fans in Milwaukee erupted as the team made its final out to secure the title. Fans at home in Oregon, Wisconsin, and those who traveled to Tampa Bay to watch in person celebrated as well. There were even two people who celebrated the win from the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania which is more than 19,000 feet high.

See how fans across the globe celebrated by watching the video below...

Brewers fans across the world celebrate World Series championship

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