Brewers fan first in line for American Family Field watch party 3 days in a row

MILWAUKEE — Three days in a row, one Milwaukee Brewers fan was first in line to get the tailgate started at the American Family Field watch party. Him and I have become friends now. As much as I like seeing him every day, neither of us wants to see each other again for a few months. We'd like a championship instead.

“Hopefully, this will be the last time you see me this year," Jeff 'The Music Man' Shaffer said.

Shaffer gets in line at least two hours before anyone else. You can never miss his van, which is decked out in Brewers swag and two team flags. He gets to the stadium this early for regular season games and the postseason.

“Where else would you like to spend a beautiful October day with the sun shining? Nice area. Running into fellow Brewers fans here, and looking at our wonderful stadium. I mean, what a great afternoon," he said.

It's not that he necessarily needs to be first. It's just that he loves spending time near the ballpark and extending the tailgate as long as he can.

“It’s not about being first. It’s about it’s just about getting here and having enough time to enjoy the day and the cameraderie like I had said before.”

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