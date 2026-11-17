MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) — A shooting that injured an 18-year-old in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood is bringing new scrutiny to a nearby short-term rental after multiple neighbors described a large gathering at the property before the gunfire.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of South Burrell Street. Police said the 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Bay View shooting raises questions about nearby short-term rental

Bay View shooting raises questions about nearby short-term rental

Surveillance video shared with TMJ4 captures the sound of gunfire. Seconds later, a person can be seen running down South Burrell.

Multiple neighbors told TMJ4 they saw people and vehicles around a short-term rental on the block in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Edith, who has lived nearby for about 16 years, said she saw a large gathering around the rental before the gunfire.

“There’s a party. There’s many cars outside, many boys, girls,” Edith said.

Other neighbors described hearing the gunfire and seeing people running toward vehicles afterward. Neighbors also provided TMJ4 with photos and video showing crime-scene tape across the block, officers examining a vehicle outside the rental and a police squad parked in front of the home.

Milwaukee police have not said whether the shooting victim, shooter or anyone else involved in the shooting was connected to the short-term rental. Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and they are still looking for unknown suspect or suspects.

TMJ4 confirmed the home is being operated as a short-term rental through Vrbo. A company representative for the property owner also confirmed the Vrbo operation and said the weekend reservation was supposed to be for four people.

The representative told TMJ4 he was aware of the incident but referred questions about what happened to police. He said he is still waiting for additional information from investigators.

While looking into the property, TMJ4 also found a separate licensing issue.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services says residences rented to visitors for less than a month are considered tourist rooming houses and require an operating license.

DNS told TMJ4 the Bay View property did not have the required tourist rooming house license or a previous application on file.

The city has now formally ordered the property to come into compliance. The order requires the property to obtain and pay for a 2026 tourist rooming house license by Dec. 16.

DNS also issued a separate notice requiring the property to be properly registered with the city.

City of Milwaukee property records list Vazguez Investments LLC as the owner of the home.

The property owner’s representative told TMJ4 he recently became aware of the licensing requirement and is working with the city to come into compliance.

He also said he believes Vrbo should do more to screen renters, saying property owners can accept a reservation for a small group only to have additional people arrive without their knowledge.

TMJ4 reached out to Vrbo for comment and will provide one as soon as it becomes available.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.



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