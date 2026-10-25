MILWAUKEE — Obviously, this year's Brewers team is pretty good. I mean, they are in the World Series.

But if fans could add one previous Brewers player to this roster, who would it be and why?

Some people said CC Sabathia, Paul Molitor, and Ryan Braun.

Watch the video below to hear more answers...

Add one previous Brewers player to this roster, who would it be?

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip