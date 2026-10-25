MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on National Avenue between 1st St. and 2nd St.

Police say the person was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The Milwaukee Police Department says it is still looking for the driver who left the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

Watch the video report below:

60-year-old killed in National Avenue hit-and-run; neighbors share traffic safety concerns

The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning, as the bars on this section of National Avenue were closing.

"They were probably just enjoying the Brewers game so it's really sad that we have this happy moment and then we have these sad moments sprinkled in as well," said Victoria Gwanyalla, who lives in the area.

TMJ4 Victoria Gwanyalla lives in the area

Jerry Steny owns Steny's Tavern & Grill, located on the same block of National Avenue.

"Sad things like that happen at two, three o'clock in the morning. Most people probably have a few in them and do not always make the right decisions, walking or driving," said Steny.

TMJ4 Jerry Steny, owns Steny's Tavern & Grill

Steny says crashes aren't uncommon in the area.

"It is just a common occurrence in the city. There are a lot of people, a lot of cars," Steny said.

"Given all the traffic to the bars, people do dart across the middle of the street," said Eric Renaud, who also lives in the area.

TMJ4 Eric Renaud lives in the area

Gwanyalla and Renaud both said that traffic becomes more dangerous late at night and in the early morning.

"That is when people kind of drive crazier," Gwanyalla said.

"Pedestrians should be safe regardless of what time it is even if they are coming out of the bars, walking to their car or they do live in the neighborhood," Renaud said.

Steny hopes the National Avenue reconstruction will help keep pedestrians safer once it's finished.

"I think that is going to help a lot... It's gonna be a lot safer, pedestrian crossings, it's going to be a lot nicer," Steny said.

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