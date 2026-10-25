MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old is in custody after a 4-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a home just north of 53rd and Center shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. That's where they said a 6-year-old obtained a firearm and discharged it, striking a 4-year-old. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4 spoke with the family of the 4-year-old killed. Watch here:

4-Year-old girl killed after 6-year-old gets hold of gun in Milwaukee home

Family has identified the 4-year-old as Jurnee.

"I hate that this is how everybody has to know Jurnee. She was so sweet. There was nobody like her," said Amya Burton-Lewis, a cousin of the victim. Burton-Lewis told TMJ4 News that the two children were playing a game of "cops and robbers" when they got ahold of the weapon.

She also told TMJ4 News that the firearm was believed to have been stored securely, and they're unsure how those children were able to access the gun.

Police said a 16-year-old is in custody in connection with the incident for possessing a firearm. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

"It's just a tremendous sad day," said neighbor Rodney Mckinney, who witnessed the aftermath. "The one officer came out, and he was crying, and that's when I knew something was sad."

"How can we prevent this from happening again and again and again?" Mckinney added.

Milwaukee police are asking the public to take the proper steps to keep firearms out of the hands of children and to properly store and secure them.

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