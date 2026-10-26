MILWAUKEE — Three men are facing felony charges after Milwaukee police say they were involved in a widespread copper wire theft operation that damaged city infrastructure, left neighborhoods without streetlights and cost taxpayers more than $830,000.

At a Monday news conference, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city has experienced nearly 250 copper wire thefts, resulting in significant damage to Milwaukee's streetlight system.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins was at the press conference where details of the criminal complaint were made public. Watch here:

3 charged in Milwaukee copper wire thefts that cost taxpayers more than $830K

"We have experienced nearly 250 thefts of this wire, costing the city more than $830,000," Johnson said.

According to criminal complaints shared with TMJ4 News on Monday, those charged are Mario Gill, Alvin Harris, who investigators identified as "The Green Goblin," and Daryll Horton.

The men are charged with multiple crimes, including felony criminal damage to property involving a public utility or common carrier.

Investigators say the thefts occurred over several months and involved opening ground vault junction boxes to access underground wires that provide power to city streetlights. The suspects allegedly removed copper wire from inside streetlight poles, leaving large sections of neighborhoods without lighting.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials said the thefts have occurred across the city over the past two years, with dozens reported since August alone.

Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said several neighborhoods were hit especially hard.

"The Borchert Field area has been hit pretty hard. Arlington Heights area has been hit pretty hard," Kruschke said.

Authorities say the stolen copper was then sold to local scrap yards, bringing in thousands of dollars for the suspects.

The city officials urged businesses that purchase scrap metal to be vigilant.

"We urge scrap metal dealers and others, folks that purchase copper wire, to be alert of the possibility that this material being offered for sale may be stolen," he said. "Knowingly buying stolen property is not acceptable and could have legal consequences," said Kruschke.

City leaders, police and prosecutors emphasized that while the crimes were not violent, they had real consequences for residents.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Lough said stolen streetlight wiring creates public safety concerns by reducing visibility in neighborhoods.

"It creates unsafe neighborhoods when you have streetlights going out, which gives an opportunity for violent crime and other property crimes," Lough said.

Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern echoed that message.

"Every person living in every neighborhood in our city deserves to live in safety and security every day," Lovern said.

Officials say efforts are underway to repair damaged streetlights and prevent future thefts as the criminal cases move through the court system.

Anyone experiencing a street light outage should report it by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip