MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on the city's north side.

Police say a 16-year-old died at the hospital after being shot near 60th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

A 34-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, police say. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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