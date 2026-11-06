Union Grove High School superintendent placed on unpaid leave following child pornography charges

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Union Grove Union High School Board of Education has placed Superintendent Thomas Johnson on an unpaid leave of absence after he was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and amid allegations that he had inappropriate contact with previous students.

The board has named Tom Blair as the interim administrative head of the school district at this time.

The Union Grove Union High School Board of Education released the following statement about the ongoing investigation into Johnson:

"We recognize that this situation has been deeply troubling for our school community. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring our school continues to be a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment for all.

Additional mental health supports are now in place for students and staff who may need assistance during this difficult time. We encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to our school counseling team.

The district also remains in close contact with law enforcement and will continue to provide support and cooperation as the investigation proceeds. Because this is an active investigation and a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact local law enforcement.

We are committed to maintaining open communication and will share additional information as appropriate."

Prosecutors filed charges against Johnson, alleging child sex abuse material was found on his phone during an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with previous students.

The 51-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Watch TMJ4 reporter Jenna Rae's story in this latest development in the video below:

Union Grove High School superintendent charged with 2 counts of possession of child pornography

Johnson was booked into the Kenosha County Jail Wednesday morning after investigators executed a search warrant at his Kenosha home.

Prosecutors say the investigation began after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous letter on Oct. 22, 2026, alleging that Johnson had exchanged inappropriate text messages with previous students.

TMJ4 News The exterior of the Kenosha County Detention Center, which is located at 4777 88th Ave. in Kenosha.

In the letter, the person alleged that they’d been having an affair with Johnson for several years and claimed to have discovered the inappropriate text exchanges on Johnson’s phone while he was “passed out on the deck.”

They also alleged that the conversations included photo exchanges and claimed that Johnson would get them fired if they “ever said anything to anyone.”

“Just the other day he made a comment and now I can’t keep quiet. This man needs to be investigated,” the anonymous tipster said.

Interview with investigators

TMJ4 News A Racine County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, which displays the agency's logo.

Johnson was interviewed by investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23, where prosecutors say he admitted to the affair but denied the allegations made against him in the anonymous letter.

Investigators allegedly looked through his phone and returned it to him after initially being unable to locate any illegal material on his phone. However, prosecutors said Johnson’s phone appeared to have “substantial amounts of information deleted” and told him that it did “not look good and was suspicious.”

RELATED VIDEO: Union Grove High School superintendent arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

Union Grove High School superintendent arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

During a manual review of his phone, however, prosecutors say his recent phone activity raised several flags for investigators.

A few days later, investigators with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the download of Johnson’s phones and DMs, which prosecutors allege revealed two images “on the defendant’s phone constituted Child Pornography.”

A search warrant of Johnson’s home was executed on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors say when asked about the photos, Johnson “continually denied knowledge of how these were on his phone and would not state how he would have possibly come across these.”

Union High School District issues statement

TMJ4 News A sign that reads “Union Grove Union High School” outside the school.

The Union High School District released the following statement on Wednesday after the news of Johnson’s arrest was shared by the sheriff’s office:

"Dear Families, We are writing to inform you that Thomas Johnson, District Administrator of Union Grove Union High School, was arrested by law enforcement earlier today. We are deeply troubled by the serious allegations associated with this arrest and recognize the concern this news has caused throughout our school community. The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Because this is an active investigation and involves a personnel matter, we are unable to provide further details at this time. We encourage anyone with information related to this matter, or concerns about any other potential misconduct involving a child, to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office directly. Effective immediately, Principal Tom Blair is serving as acting District Administrator and will provide leadership and oversight of district operations. Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every student. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We will share additional information as appropriate. Thank you for your attention to this important update." - Diane Skewes, Union Grove Union High School Board of Education President

What's next

Johnson made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, Nov. 5, where a judge set his cash bond at $250,000 and ordered him to have no contact with minors and no social media.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m., according to court records.

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