KENOSHA, Wis. — The superintendent of Union Grove High School was taken into custody Wednesday as part of an investigation involving alleged child sexual abuse material, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas W. Johnson, 51, was booked into the Kenosha County Jail Wednesday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office, which named him in connection with the investigation.

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Union Grove High School superintendent arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant at a Kenosha residence near 52nd Street and 68th Avenue on Wednesday morning as a result of the investigation.

Investigators say the case started with a referral from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 27, 2026.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said investigators seized several electronic devices from the residence and submitted two counts of possession of child pornography to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement:

“The protection of children is one of the most serious responsibilities of law enforcement. Allegations involving the sexual exploitation of children demand a thorough, deliberate, and impartial investigation. Our detectives will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure this matter is addressed through the appropriate legal process. Anyone who exploits children must be held accountable under the law.”

TMJ4 has reached out to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office about whether formal charges would be filed against Johnson but did not immediately hear back.

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