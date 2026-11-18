KENOSHA — Nearly one year after Jourdan Feasby lost her three children in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the Kenosha mother is working to keep their memories alive while dealing with another painful setback.

Feasby's children, Rylee, Conner and Alena, died in a fire at their father's home on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Watch TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins interview with Jourdan Feasby here:

Kenosha mom who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire asks for help after car totaled

"You go through something like this and there’s different emotions that you never knew even existed," Feasby said.

Investigators believe the fire started on a cluttered stove and said the home did not have working smoke alarms because the children's father, Joshua Kannin, had removed them so he could smoke cigarettes.

Kannin is facing three counts of neglect related to the children's deaths. He is due back in court in December.

"I just keep telling myself that December 11th is coming and that the judge and everyone will get the accountability there," Feasby said.

As the one-year anniversary of her children's deaths approaches, Feasby is now asking the community for support.

Feasby lives in Missouri, but she returns to Wisconsin for court hearings and important dates, including her children's birthdays and the anniversary of their deaths. During those visits, she said she sometimes spends the night at their gravesite as a way to remain close to them.

"When I come into town, when I’m in for the court hearings or when I’m here for an anniversary or their birthday, I do sleep at the grave," Feasby said. "That’s how I get my little sleepovers and that’s the best I could get."

But Feasby said her car was recently totaled after being sideswiped by a drunk driver.

She is now raising money for another vehicle, which would allow her to continue making the trip between Missouri and Wisconsin as she mourns her children and keeps their memories alive.

"Out of all the things to take, that was like the last thing that I needed right now," Feasby said.

A "Give A Hand" fundraiser has been created to help Feasby purchase another vehicle.

Click HERE to access the donation page.

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