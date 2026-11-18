KENOSHA — The Kenosha County district attorney is criticizing Gov. Tony Evers' decision to commute the prison sentences of 14 people, 10 of whom were convicted of homicide.

Evers granted the commutations last week, becoming the first Wisconsin governor to issue commutations since former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

The other four people granted commutations were convicted of crimes including armed robbery, arson, burglary and controlled substance offenses.

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that he believes releasing people convicted of crimes such as murder is a "slap in the face" to people impacted by the cases.

"It’s a slap in the face to the victims and its also a slap in the face to the judge who sentenced the defendants and it’s also a slap in the face to the District Attorney who prosecuted him and was able to secure his sentence," Solis said.

Solis said he believes the state should instead prioritize people convicted of nonviolent offenses when considering commutations.

"If we're going to release people from prison, we need to start with non-violent individuals," Solis said. "Especially individuals who are in there for marijuana or some sort of possession of narcotics."

Solis questioned why people convicted of homicide were among the first to have their sentences commuted under the governor's new process.

"I believe we need to start with those individuals first, releasing them," Solis said. "But it looks like we're doing it in reverse. We're starting with individuals who have been convicted of murder or homicide."

The governor's office recently established a process for reviewing applications for commutations. According to the governor's office, that review considers several factors, including public safety and the impact on victims and their families.

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